NATO’s Ground Forces Strengthened on Russia’s Border as South Korea Delivers New K2 Tanks and K9 Artillery

The Polish Army has received its final shipment of South Korean K2 Black Panther main battle tanks and K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers scheduled for delivery in 2026, with several dozen vehicles arriving in the country on November 9. Poland’s Armament Agency confirmed that the equipment would be transferred to operational units on the country’s eastern flank within days. The newly delivered vehicles are expected to reinforce the 16th Mechanised Division, which operates in northeastern Poland near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and the strategically important Suwalki Gap. The delivery marks another milestone in Warsaw’s extensive military modernisation programme, which has made South Korean armoured and artillery systems a central component of efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern defences.

K9 Howitzer

The latest arrival is particularly significant due to the 16th Mechanised Division’s deployment at the Suwalki Gap, which is strategically important because it represents a key land connection between the Baltic states and the rest of the alliance. Reinforcing formations in the region with modern tanks and self-propelled artillery is intended to improve their ability to conduct high-intensity operations and respond to potential military contingencies along NATO’s eastern flank. The K2 and K9 provide distinct advantages over Russian tanks and artillery, as well as those fielded by most other NATO members. Rapid deliveries have also allowed Poland to retire its older arsenals of tanks and howitzers and deliver them to Ukraine as aid.

Polish Army K2 Tanks

Poland initially ordered 180 K2 tanks and 212 K9 howitzers under executive contracts signed in 2022, alongside broader agreements covering potentially hundreds of additional armoured vehicles and artillery systems. Followup orders made in December 2023 and August 2025, have expanded these procurements further, as South Korean equipment has increasingly offered distinct performance advantages over its European counterparts. The Polish Army received the first K2 tanks from a second batch of 180 vehicles in August, with accelerated delivery rates meaning that the large majority of the vehicles will have been delivered by the end of 2027. Followup orders are expected to bring the fleet to 1,000 tanks.

Russian Army T-90M Tank

In April Belgian Chief of General Staff Frederic Vansina stressed that European states needed to urgently strengthen their defences, adding that Ukraine was “buying time for us,” and warning that Russia would by 2030 field an “army of 650,000 to 700,000 seasoned troops. High level calls have been widespread within Poland for an accelerated shift in the country’s defence posture to prepare for war with Russia. Poland is preparing to establish domestic production of the K2, with the firm Bumar-Labedy planned to assemble 61 K2PL tanks and 72 support vehicles, with the first locally produced tank scheduled to complete production in 2028. Domestic assembly is intended to reduce long-term dependence on overseas deliveries while building Polish industrial expertise in tank production, maintenance and modernisation. Major delays to Russia’s T-14 next generation tank program have left it reliant on the older T-90M, although wartime improvements to the design are narrowing a number of its key performance gaps with the K2.