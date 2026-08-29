On August 28 the first footage showed two Chinese sixth generation fighter prototypes of an unnamed type conducting aerial refuelling from a YY-20 tanker, providing a significant indication of the program’s maturing just 20 months after its first flight. The fighter currently under development by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation is by far the largest and longest ranged in the world, and is expected to be the first in the world with a sixth generation design and capabilities to enter service anywhere in the world. The fighter uses a unique triple engine configuration, and has repeatedly demonstrated extreme levels of manoeuvrability that were unexpected for an aircraft of its size. The release of footage showing sixth generation fighters refuelling the air follows the release of a promotional film in late July for the Y-20 heavy lift aircraft, which hinted at the YY-20 tanker variant providing aerial refuelling support for the new fighter type. The Y-20 is the largest military utility aircraft in production worldwide, with the rapid expansion of the YY-20 fleet, and the fleet of long range fighters, significantly expanding the reach of Chinese air units. The new sixth generation fighter is expected to have an unrefuellled combat radius of over 3,500 kilometres, which could be extended considerable with even limited YY-20 support to provide an intercontinental operating range. Chinese combat aviation is generally far less reliant on aerial refuelling support than that in the Western world, primarily due to the much longer ranges of the country’s fighter aircraft. China's primary air superiority fighter the fifth generation J-20 is estimated to be a little over 2,000 kilometres on internal fuel, far exceeding that of any Western fighter type, while that of the most capable Western fighter type the F-35 is approximately 1,000 kilometres. A primary role of the sixth generation fighter being developed by Chengdu is expected to be the targeting of tankers and other critical support aircraft far across the Pacific, which would seriously complicate Western air operations. The new sixth generation fighter combines a long range with an exceptionally large radar, high weapons carrying capacity, and major advances in stealth capabilities facilitated by a new tailless design. The development of a new generation of very long range air-to-air missiles, which will be the world’s first built around hypersonic glide vehicles, has the potential to be a game changer for the fighter’s ability to engage high value aircraft very far from the Chinese mainland, complementing the attributes of the aircraft itself. The records of China and the United States for rates of fighter development indicates that China will bring its fighters into service close to a decade prior, with Chengdu’s sixth generation fighter expected to join the Air Force in the early 2030s, while its U.S. rival the F-47 becomes operational only in the early 2040s.