Bangladesh’s Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has stated that a government committee has prepared a draft agreement covering the acquisition of J-10C fighters and attack helicopters, with the proposal moving through government approval processes. The exact number of aircraft, contract value and delivery schedule have not yet been publicly confirmed, although previous reports have suggested a possible requirement for up to 24 aircraft. If finalised, the purchase would represent a major transformation for the Bangladesh Air Force, whose fighter fleet remains dominated by older Chinese- and Russian-origin aircraft including the J-7 derivatives, MiG-29 and Yak-130. Interest in the J-10C has increased significantly following its combat exposure with the Pakistan Air Force, which became the first foreign operator of the aircraft. The fighters are credited with having shot down between one and four Indian Air Force Rafale fighters in May 2025. China’s fighter industry has benefitted from growing prestige due to its fifth generation programs, with the J-20 currently widely considered the world’s most capable air superiority fighter, while the country is leading the world by close to a decade in bringing sixth generation fighters into service. Alongside the J-10C, Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan has also expressed a strong interest in the lighter Chinese JF-17 Block 3 fighter. The Defence Ministry was reported in January 2025 to be planning to send an official delegation to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the aircraft. Although comparably advanced, the JF-17 is a considerably less capable aircraft, with the J-10C’s superior performance potentially leading it to be considered to be more cost effective. The procurement of both types to form a high-low combination remains a significant possibility. The J-10C has proven capable of outperforming several other advanced fourth generation fighter types, and in 2020 to have consistently outperformed the Russian Su-35 in simulated engagements. In late May Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed longstanding reports that J-10C fighters operated by the Pakistan Air Force won overwhelming victories in simulated air-to-air engagements against Qatar Emiri Air Force Eurofighter. The aircraft has been confirmed to have been ordered by Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Indonesia, with unconfirmed reports indicating that orders may have also been placed by Egypt, and were placed by Sudan in the late 2010 before being cancelled due to the Western-backed overthrow of the country’s government in 2019.