Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has announced that it has secured new export contracts for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, as Moscow prepares to showcase the aircraft at the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt. As with previous contracts for the aircraft, the specific client and the number of aircraft were not disclosed. At least three foreign countries have now placed order for the Su-57, with Algeria having been the first client and having received its fighters in late 2025. The remaining clients have been widely speculated, with reports from multiple sources having provided indications as to which countries may have placed orders.

Su-57 First Serial Production Aircraft Delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces



In February, speaking at the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced that contracts have already been signed in the Middle East region for the export of the Su-57. “There is significant interest, and some contracts have been signed, though I cannot disclose the details," Alikhanov stated. While Syria and Iraq were during the Cold War the primary regional clients for Russia armaments, both saw their governments toppled by Western-led military interventions, while Yemen, which was a more minor client, was deeply destabilised from 2011, leaving Iran as the only likely client for the aircraft.

Algerian Air Force Su-57

In late August it was reported that the Kazakhstan Air Force was scheduled to receive its first fifth generation fighter aircraft within two years, with reports from multiple sources having indicated that the orders for the Su-57 were already placed. Kazakhstan may thus be the country referred to by Rosoboronexport which recently ordered the aircraft. Algeria, a Middle Eastern state which is likely Iran, and Kazakhstan, are thus most likely to be the three confirmed clients for the aircraft. The possibility of further orders having already been placed by other countries also remains significant.

Su-57 Production at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant

In late January it was confirmed that Russian-Indian talks regarding a license production deal for the Su-57 had reached advanced technical stages, leading multiple Indian sources to comment on the significant possibility of the aircraft equipping frontline squadrons, and being heavily customised to meet local requirements. In April the Vietnamese Defence Ministry was widely reported by local sources to have shown a continued interest in procuring Su-57s, after multiple reports by local sources over nine years that orders were planned. North Korea is considered a further leading potential client.