Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced that the United States has given a favourable recommendation to his country’s request to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles and launch systems. The most likely land-based launcher is the U.S. Army’s Typhon Mid-Range Capability system, which can fire Tomahawk missiles, which Germany recently placed orders for, and which was unveiled shortly after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that had prohibited the fielding of such systems. A ground-based force could give Poland a long-range strike capability that does not depend on aircraft being available for each mission. But the practical scale of that capability would depend on how many launchers and missiles Poland ultimately procures, as well as on training, maintenance and mission-planning support.

U.S. Navy Tomahawk Cruise Missile in Flight - US DoD

Poland is not expected to be able to procure Tomahawk missiles in meaningful numbers, if at all, before the 2030s, as the United States has faced an acute shortage of the munitions. The United States in December warned several clients for its defence productions that deliveries of key missiles and air defence systems could face delays of up to five years, as the American defence sector works to replenish weapons stocks depleted during the war with Iran. Washington in May indefinitely suspended the delivery of Japan’s first 400 RGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles, due to serious shortages of the missiles in the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Navy was by the final week of March estimated to have expended close to 1,000 of Tomahawk cruise missiles, of a total arsenal of between 3,000 and 4,500 in its total inventory.

JASSM Cruise Missile Already in Polish Service - US DoD

Tomahawks have a nominal range of about 1,600 kilometres, according to the report, extending the reach of Poland’s ground forces beyond existing ground-based systems such as HIMARS and Homar-K. The missiles could complement Poland’s air-launched JASSM weapons, which depend on aircraft to carry them towards their launch points. Procurements would place multiple Russian industrial centres and military facilities within targeting range. The Russian Armed Forces have gained considerable experience defending the country against subsonic cruise missile attacks, including deploying A-50U airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems for this purpose. Nevertheless, the scale of potential cruise missile deployments by NATO members could pose a significant challenge to its defences.

Russian Aerospace Forces A-50U AEW&C System

The A-50U’s elevated sensors and data links can considerably improve the situational awareness of air defence networks, with its ability to ‘peer’ over the radar horizon being particularly valuable against cruise missiles like the Tomahawk that follow terrain-hugging profiles. The system integrates by far the most powerful airborne radar in Russian service, and is an enhanced variant of the Soviet A-50 system that incorporates a wide range of updated technologies from the severely delayed A-100 AEW&C program. Nevertheless, Russia fields only a limited number of these aircraft, which are far from sufficient to cover its vast territory even against relatively limited scale Ukrainian strikes. Poland’s procurement of Tomahawk cruise missiles would align with a broader trend towards rapid expansion of its military capabilities, primarily through mass procurements from the United States and South Korea including artillery, tanks, rocket systems, ballistic missile systems, and F-35 stealth fighters.