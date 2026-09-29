The Republic of China Minister of National Defence Wellington Koo has confirmed that there are no financial penalty provisions attached to the delayed delivery of 66 F-16 Block 70 fighters ordered in 2019, while stating that Taipei and Washington are discussing compensation measures for the delays. Koo said the F-16 transfer has reached the stage at which some of the aircraft are ready for delivery, with preparations for accepting the fighters proceeding according to the schedule established by the U.S. program office. He said the schedule for the aircraft’s ferry flight to bases on Taiwan Island will be announced once it has been confirmed.

Republic of China Air Force F-16 Block 70 Fighter in the United States

In early September the first two F-16 Block 70 fighters were forced to turn back to Hawaii shortly after taking off for the next stage of their first journey across the Pacific, introducing another delay into a long-troubled delivery to equip the Republic of China Air Force. The two single-seat aircraft, bearing serial numbers 6727 and 6728, departed Hickam Field in Hawaii on September 7 but reportedly returned to the base shortly after takeoff. The reason for the aborted flight remains unclear, with unconfirmed reports having indicated that one of the aircraft suffered technical difficulties after takeoff.

Republic of China Air Force F-16A/B Block 20 Fighters Acquired in the 1990s

The Republic of China Ministry of National Defence in July confirmed that it was seeking compensation from the United States and the manufacturer of its new fighters Lockheed Martin. Regarding compensation for the delayed deliveries, Minister Koo said the Air Force and the U.S. side are currently conducting discussions. He emphasised that the arms sale itself does not contain financial penalty provisions, but said the United States has demonstrated goodwill regarding compensation and that Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense will coordinate the matter. He added that concrete compensation measures are expected to be established following the ongoing discussions, with details to be announced once an agreement has been reached.

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A U.S. Congressional report previously stated that the 66 aircraft were originally intended for delivery during 2025–2026, although with none yet delivered, the possibility has been raised that the last of the aircraft may only enter service in the 2030s. The Republic of China Ministry of National Defense previously attributed some of the difficulty to the fact that the Block 70 configuration being produced for Taiwan incorporates a new combination of systems requiring extensive flight testing and calibration. In March, the ministry said 59 of the 66 aircraft were already undergoing assembly or modification and that there were no major shortages of materials or personnel on the production line.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-20S Fifth Generation Air Superiority Fighter - Weibo

Compensation claims over delayed F-16 deliveries are far from unprecedented, with Premier Cho Jung-tai having in October 2025 stated that the government did not rule out “taking legal action against the manufacturer.” The deliveries are far from isolated, with outstanding backlogs of undelivered U.S. equipment to the Republic of China Armed Forces having in December 2025 reached over $21.45 billion. The Taiwan-based Republic of China relies heavily on U.S. defence supplies for its ongoing state of civil war with the mainland-based People’s Republic of China remain, with both claiming to be the sole legitimate Chinese governments. The People’s Republic has developed multiple types of fifth generation fighters and currently leading the world in sixth generation fighter development, compared to which the ageing fourth generation F-16 has long since been considered obsolete.