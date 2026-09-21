China Unveils New Laser Weapon for its First Sixth Generation Fighter

China has publicly displayed information concerning a laser weapon system associated with its first sixth generation fighter, as the aircraft continued to progress rapidly in flight testing since its unveiling in December 2024. At the 14th China International Defence Electronics Exhibition in Beijing from September 15 to 17, the Beijing Precision Engineering Institute for Aircraft Industry displayed an “Acquisition, Tracking and Pointing” system for a fighter aircraft laser weapon alongside an illustration of the J-36. The material indicated a system weighing less than 380kg and appeared to reference power in excess of 100kW, although important technical details were obscured.

New Laser Weapon Exhibited with J-36 Fighter

The exhibition material does not establish that the new fighter has already flown with a laser weapon installed. Rather, it provides the clearest public indication so far that China is investigating the integration of directed-energy weapons with its next-generation combat aircraft. Such a system could potentially be intended for defensive applications against incoming air-to-air or surface-to-air missiles, although its actual role, effective range and maturity remain unknown. A laser weapons is not expected to serve as a primary air-to-air weapon for the fighter, but can potentially provide an alternative to a cannon for visual range engagements, and a defensive capability against enemy missile attacks.

First (left) and Fifth Prototypes of Chinese Ultra-Heavyweight Sixth Generation Fighter - Weibo

Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the new sixth generation fighter represents a radical departure from all prior fighter designs. One of the most distinctive features is its three-engine configuration. The engines are buried within the large fuselage, with their exhausts arranged across the rear of the aircraft. The unusual arrangement has generated considerable speculation over the aircraft’s intended mission, with its exceptionally large size and apparent fuel capacity suggesting that it may be designed for substantially longer-range operations than conventional air-superiority fighters.

Chinese OW5-A50 Laser Weapons System

The use of three engines, and significant advances made to Chinese engine designs, is expected to allow for the generation of considerable power for onboard avionics and directed energy weapons, with the aircraft’s power generation capacity thought to far exceed those of all existing fighter types, including the J-20 which is currently considered a world leader in the field. While analysts in the Western world have largely focused on laser weapons as a counter to low cost drones, against which the use of air-to-air missiles is unaffordable, Chinese analysts have pointed to the importance of such weapons to defend aircraft against missile attacks, effectively complementing the major advances China is pioneering in stealth technologies with the world’s first tailless fighters.