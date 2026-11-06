Third North Korean Shipyard Converts to Producing Destroyers as Naval Expansion Accelerates

North Korea has expanded its destroyer construction program to a third shipyard, with satellite imagery indicating that large sections of a new vessel are being transferred from the Chongjin Shipyard to the Rajin Shipyard on the country’s northeastern coast. The movement suggests that the country’s defence sector is distributing different stages of warship production between facilities, amid reports that the first ship of a new much heavier destroyer class has begun construction. Imagery captured in October shows major structural sections arriving at Rajin, where assembly appears to be taking place inside a dry dock. The new ships are expected to be produced alongside the 5,000 ton Choe Hyon class destroyers, the first two of which were launched in mid-2025.

North Korean Destroyer Choe Hyon During Live Fire Testing of Air Defence and Cruise Missiles - KCNA

The transferred sections measure approximately 18–20 metres across, exceeding the roughly 16-metre width of the Choe Hyon class destroyers, suggesting that the new vessel could belong to a larger class of warship. Satellite imagery indicates that the sections were manufactured or prepared at Chongjin before being moved along the coast to Rajin, a distance of approximately 70 kilometres. The components were transported aboard a cargo vessel measuring around 45 metres long and 16 metres wide. Their relocation suggests a division of labour between the two facilities, potentially allowing Chongjin to continue manufacturing large structural sections while Rajin undertakes final assembly and prepares the vessel for launch.

Chairman Kim and Personnel Onboard the Destroyer Kang Kon - KCNA

The Choe Hyon class’ launch and demonstrated capabilities have led analysts to seriously revise assessments of the capabilities of the North Korean defence sector to build large surface warships. Not only are they the first destroyers built in the country’s history, but they are also cutting edge with capabilities in many ways on par with the latest Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and U.S. ships, well ahead of rivals in Europe and Russia. During the first sea trials of the second Choe Hyon class destroyer the Kang Kon, the chairman of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party Kim Jong Un announced plans to build 10,000 ton destroyers. He had first indicated plans to produce larger destroyers earlier that year. With 5,000 ton Choe Hyon class ships integrating by far the largest number of missile launch cells relative to their sizes, at 74 cells per ship, a 10,000 ton ship is expected to integrate well over 150 launch cells, making it the most heavily armed destroyer design in the world.