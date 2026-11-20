CEO of the Russian state owned United Aircraft Corporation Vadim Badekha has provided new details on the ongoing modernisation of the Su-57 fifth generation fighter, coinciding with the delivery of the third confirmed batch of the year. "The fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft is the best in its class. The fighter continues to be improved - its weaponry and systems capabilities are being enhanced. Today, this allows it to carry out critical missions while demonstrating effectiveness and excellent manoeuvrability and combat capabilities. Timely fulfilment of state defence procurement tasks for the delivery of these and other operational-tactical aircraft is our key objective,” he observed.

Su-57 Fighter Delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces in November 2026

Badekha noted that United Aircraft Corporation employees are ensuring the necessary pace of aircraft production, as the Defence Ministry has made significant investments in expanding the type’s scale of production. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant which produces the aircraft saw new facilities opened in August 2025 to build the fighters, reflecting part of the investments made to expand output. It is expected that the Aerospace Forces will receive a further batch before the end of the year, and that the Algerian Air Force, which is the type’s first export client, will receive its second batch, following the first in November 2025.

Su-57 Production at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant

The Su-57 has from 2025 seen reports on planned future upgrades made increasingly frequently by prominent local sources. CEO of the state defence conglomerate Rostec Sergey Chemezov previously observed in November 2025: “The aircraft is still being refined… work is underway toward a comprehensive modernisation that will encompass its components, electronics, and weaponry.” Elaborating further, he observed: “The Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects, and with further improvements, this advantage will only grow. Unlike its competitors, it has been tested across all combat scenarios - operating in Syria and now actively engaged over the current special operation zone. It has effectively demonstrated its capabilities in new tactical roles and confirmed the robustness of its stealth features.”

Su-57 Prototype with AL-51F-1 Flat Nozzle Engine - This Upgrade Has Yet to be Integrated on Production Variants

The development of the Su-57 benefitted considerably from over a decade of research and development work in the Soviet Union, with a much more ambitious fifth generation fighter developed under the MiG 1.42 program having been scheduled to make its first flight in 1993-1994 before the USSR disintegrated. The Su-57 is a lighter aircraft designed with significantly lower lifetime costs, with its design ensuring that its is not more costly to operate than preceding fourth generation fighters such as the Su-27 and Su-30. This is expected to make it affordable for large scale procurement without reducing the size of the Russian fighter fleet, contrasting to the case in the United States where the much higher costs of fifth generation fighters have forced a sharp contraction of the overall combat fleet.