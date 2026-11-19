The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has handed a new batch of Su-57 fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces, marking the third publicly announced delivery of the aircraft since the beginning of the year. Rostec said the aircraft had completed factory tests and that military pilots had tested them in different operating modes before flying them to their operating base. The company described the jets as having upgraded onboard systems and weapon, adding that a new configuration would expand the range of tasks the Su-57 could perform, including using newer weapons. The Su-57 is the sole type of fifth generation fighter in serial production outside China and the Untied States, and is intended to be produced on a larger scale than any other Russian fighter type before the end of the decade.

Su-57 Fighter Delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces in February 2026

The previous batch of Su-57s delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces were produced in a “new technical configuration” incorporating further modifications to their onboard systems and weapons suites, with the United Aircraft Corporation reporting that the fighter has undergone a “huge evolution” since the outbreak of Russian-Ukrainian hostilities in 2022. The aircraft continues to be modernised partly on the basis of “rich experience” from its use in combat operations. Although in many respects less advanced than the U.S. F-35 and Chinese J-35 and J-20, the Su-57 has the benefit of having been more intensively combat tested than any other fighter type in the Ukrainian theatre. Combat operations have included air defence suppression, air-to-air combat, and operations in heavily defended enemy airspace, as well as a range of precision strike missions.

Su-57 Production at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant

Incremental upgrades are expected to eventually bring the Su-57 up to the Su-57M1 standard, which will include the integration of next generation engines. Significant investments have been made in expanding the type’s scale of production. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant in the Russian Far East saw new facilities opened in August 2025 to build the fighters, which is expected to allow for faster deliveries to both the Aerospace Forces and to export clients. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in September 2026 announced that it has secured new export contracts for the Su-57, bringing the total number of estimated clients to three, including Algeria which received its first fighters in November 2026. Kazakhstan and Iran are considered the most likely to have already placed orders, although India, Vietnam and North Korea are considered highly likely to place orders in the near future.