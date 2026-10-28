Russian Delivers 12 Su-35 Long Range Air Superiority Fighters to the Ethiopian Air Force

The Ethiopian Air Force has taken delivery of 12 Russian Su-35 air superiority fighters, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on October 28. The aircraft reportedly arrived a year ahead of schedule, in a major expansion of the Ethiopian Air Force’s combat capabilities amid renewed internal conflict and growing tensions with neighbouring Eritrea. Abiy credited Russian President Vladimir Putin with helping accelerate the delivery, describing the acquisition as a milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen the country’s security. The Ethiopian leader further noted that S-400 long range air defence systems were also on order. This follows the procurement of a small number of Su-30 fighters in 2024, which are less complex twin seat fighters that are expected to serve as trainers for the Su-35 fleet.

Ethiopian Air Force Su-30 - X

Ethiopia previously operated the most capable fighter units on the African continent, after having placed orders for 18 Su-27 fourth generation air superiority fighters in the mid-1990s. Procurements were made in response to neighbouring Eritrea’s order for six Russian MiG-29s, with clashes between the two fighter types during a border conflict in 1998-2000 seeing the Su-27s win decisively in all four known engagements. The Su-35 is a close derivative of the Su-27 that benefits from decades of technological advances, including the integration of a phased array radar, and modern data links and composite materials. The aircraft has significant commonalities in its operations and maintenance needs with the Su-27, making a transition relatively straightforward.

Ethiopian Air Force Su-27 - X

In August 2025 a new leaked document from the Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec revealed that the Ethiopian Air Force was scheduled to receive at least Su-35s. Ethiopia was the third country confirmed in 2025 to have ordered the Su-35, following statements from Iranian officials in January confirming that orders for Su-35s had been placed, and the emergence of footage in March revealing an unexpected delivery to the Algerian Air Force. The Su-35 and Su-57 have long been speculated to be leading candidates to modernise the Ethiopian fleet, with both designed as successors to the Su-27 with lower operational costs and maintenance needs.