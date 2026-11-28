Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the new Yasen class nuclear-powered submarine Perm is a weapon of global scale and significance, speaking at the ceremony for the first hoisting of the naval ensign aboard the ship. "The Perm is a fifth Yasen-M class submarine to be delivered to the fleet over the last six years. I would like to particularly emphasise that Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such powerful nuclear-powered submarines - weapons of global scale and significance," he noted. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev in July confirmed that the submarine would enter service before the end of the year, with the ship subsequently commissioned into service on November 27.

Russian Navy Yasen-M Class Attack Submarine Perm

Although attack submarines are not usually classified as strategic level weapons like ballistic missile submarines, which are designed to launch megaton-level nuclear attacks on enemy cities, nuclear powered attack submarines can have significant strategic functions. Although carrying orders of magnitude less firepower than the Borei class ballistic missile submarines, the Yasen class’ combination of an effectively unlimited range, and cruise missiles that combine long ranges, high precision, and hypersonic speeds to penetrate advanced air defences, allows them to delivery nuclear strikes against a wide range of maritime and land targets. The Perm is the first submarine in the world known to have been designed from the outset to integrate hypersonic cruise missiles.

Russian Navy Borei Class Nuclear Powered Nuclear Armed Ballistic Missile Submarine

The Yasen-M is the world’s largest attack submarine class developed since the end of the Cold War, and integrates an unusually powerful sonar suite. Its distinctive massive spherical bow sonar occupyies much of its forward section, forcing torpedo tubes to be relocated farther aft. Its situational awareness is one of the most important components of the design, with its enormous bow array intended to provide outstandingly long detection ranges. The ship’s quieting measures are particularly extensive, with machinery is mounted on vibration-damping platforms. Its combination of quietness, situational awareness, hypersonic missile capabilities, and an effectively unlimited range, make it one of the most formidable assets in the Russian Navy, particularly as the surface fleet has atrophied significantly since the disintegration of the Soviet Union. The Perm’s combination of capabilities serves to justify President Putin’s claims, with the Yasen class remaining one of the few types of systems which Russia has continued to produce with world leading competitiveness.