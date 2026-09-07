Russia’s Su-57 Becomes First Fifth Generation Fighter to Land in Egypt as Exports Rise

The Russian Su-57 has become the first ever fifth generation fighter aircraft to land in Egypt, touching down in the country on September 7 ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow from September 8-10. At El Alamein, Russia will present the aircraft with new weapons that have not previously been displayed publicly, as well as with advanced air-to-air missiles and precision-guided strike weapons. This follows the fighter’s first appearance at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, its first appearance at the Aero India 2025, and its first appearance at the Zhuhai Airshow in China in November 2024. Expanded airshow appearances indicate greater confidence in the program’s maturity and an intensification of efforts to increase exports.

Su-57 Arrives at Al Alamein

The Su-57 and the Chinese J-16 are expected to be the primary aircraft attracting interest at the El Alamein Airshow, with no high performance Western fighter types such as the F-15EX or F-35, and no Chinese fifth generation fighters, being present. The Su-57 saw its first export deliveries in late 2025 when two were delivered to the Algerian Air Force, with Russian sources confirming that year that at least one other client has signed contracts. Kazakhstan was reported in August to have placed orders for the aircraft, although this remains unconfirmed.

Algerian Air Force Su-57

The Su-57 is in many respects less advanced than the U.S. F-35 and Chinese J-20 and J-35 fifth generation fighters, although it’s standing against the older U.S. F-22 is much more favourable particularly in its avionics. Primary advantages over foreign stealth fighter types include much earlier integration and access to a much wider range of air-to-ground missile types, much lower maintenance needs, and a far higher degree of high intensity combat testing. Ukrainian sources reported by in May 2024, and again in September that year, that Su-57 units had intensified their strikes on the country, with reports in August 2025 indicating that these operations had expanded to include whole formations of the aircraft.