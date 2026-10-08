Russia Producing Multiple New Batches of its Heaviest Fighter as Intensive Combat Testing Demonstrates Their Value

The Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec has confirmed that new batches of Su-34 strike fighters are already being manufactured, following confirmation of the delivery of the latest batch. This follows multiple indicators that the Russian defence sector has prioritised efforts to expand production of the aircraft, with output by 2025 reported to have reached double that seen before 2022 at close to 30 fighters per year. “The Su-34 is the undisputed best seller in the world of combat aviation. The aircraft is valued and respected by the military for its versatility, powerful armament, and high flight and technical performance. Based on combat experience, the aircraft continues to be improved, enabling crews to carry out their assigned missions more effectively. New batches of Su-34s are already being manufactured," Rostec further elaborated.

Su-34

The Su-34 is heavier and has a higher endurance than any other fighter type in the world, which is expected to remain the case until China’s new very heavy tri-engine sixth generation fighter enters service in the early 2030s. It is the only fighter type developed in post-Soviet Russia without a heavy reliance on expected export orders and funding for support, with its design being well suited for Russian requirements, but having relatively little appeal abroad as few foreign air forces’ doctrines require dedicated very long range strike fighters. Su-34s have frequently been filmed launching intensive bombardment of Ukrainian and supporting Western forces, including with FAB-3000 3000 kilogram glide bombs, bombs with thermobaric warheads, and a range of air-to-surface missile types. Ukrainian Army frontline personnel speaking to various Western media outlets have widely singled out the effects of mass glide bomb attacks, stressing that such attacks using bombs with up to 500 kilograms of explosives were obliterating their underground bunkers.

Gliding FAB-3000 Launched by Su-34

Commenting on continued production, United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha reported: "We are maintaining a high pace of production of combat aircraft, fulfilling our obligations to the Russian Defense Ministry. Our employees at the plants are constantly refining production processes to ensure the necessary volume of aircraft production.” Russian pilots cited by state media particularly highlighted how widely the Su-34 is currently being used in combat operations in the Ukrainian theatre, noting its ability to employ a range of new munition types while maintaining survivability during combat flight profiles. “A well-developed aviation system with a good reserve for the future, it has a wide range of weapons with the ability to employ advanced strike systems,” one Russian Aerospace Forces pilot stated in 2025.