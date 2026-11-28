Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 27 announced that three Yasen-M class nuclear powered submarines will be delivered to the Russian Navy by 2030, alongside two other unidentified “missile carrying submarines. "We intend to continue developing and improving the Navy, including its submarine forces. In line with our plans, Sevmash [shipard] is continuing the construction of various types of nuclear-powered submarines,” he stated. The other two ships are thought to be Borei class submarines, which are the most heavily armed warships in the world, and are responsible for strategic deterrence. The Yasen-M is the only class of ocean-going combat ship built in Russia which is considered to be on a fully peer level to its counterparts in China and the United States, although its quieting technologies are thought to have fallen behind those of the Chinese Type 095 class, the first of which was launched in 2026.

Russian Navy Yasen Class Attack Submarine

One Yasen-M class submarine, the Ulyanovsk, is currently undergoing sea trials, after being launched in July 2026, while three more are currently under construction, including two laid down in 2020 and one laid down in June 2026. At least two Borei class submarines are under construction, the Dmitry Donskoy and Knyaz Potemkin, which were both laid down in August 2021. The Russian Navy has long been expected to transition its entire ballistic missile submarine fleet to the Borei class, with the latest variants of the 24,000 ton ships integrating 16 RSM-56 intercontinental range ballistic missiles, each of which can carry up to ten nuclear warheads, alongside six 533mm torpedo tubes. The possibility of expanding the fleet beyond an initial ten ships was widely raised from 2021, and subsequently confirmed.

RSM-56 Bulava Submarine Ballistic Missile Launch

President Putin was confirmed on July 24, 2025, to have given instructions to continue the serial production, emphasising their role as the backbone of the Navy’s general-purpose forces. In March 2026 Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev confirmed that the service would transition to fielding a nuclear attack submarine fleet comprised exclusively of Yasen class submarines within 10 years, indicating a significantly expanded production run to replace remaining five Oscar II class attack submarines. The advanced capabilities of the Yasen class have been pointed to with considerable concern by Western analysts, with the head of the British Royal Navy First Sea Lord General Gwyn Jenkins having in December 2025 warned that the Western Bloc could soon lose their advantage in the Atlantic Ocean, with the capabilities of the new Russian ships considered a primary factor.

Russian Navy Borei Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

In September NATO warned that Russia’s expanding and modernising submarine force posed a considerable challenge, with the alliance’s command stating: “Something is moving beneath the surface. Russia is expanding and modernising its submarine force, with the Kola Peninsula remaining a key hub for the Northern Fleet.” It specifically highlighted the emergence of new-generation nuclear-powered missile submarines, describing them as providing “serious long-range strike and sea-denial capabilities” in the Arctic region. The challenge posed by the Yasen class fleet has grown considerably as the ships have been equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, which are a next generation system which NATO member states have no equivalent to in service. The first Yasen-M class ship confirmed to have been equipped with the missiles, the Perm, was commissioned into service on November 27, 2026.