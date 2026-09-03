NATO has warned that Russia’s expanding and modernising submarine force is being closely monitored, highlighting the rapidly expanding capabilities of advanced nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines in the High North. Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum said that the Kola Peninsula remains a key hub for Russia’s Northern Fleet and stressed that the Alliance is closely tracking developments in the region. His statement closely coincided with a surge in surveillance operations by the United States and the United Kingdom targeting the peninsula. “Something is moving beneath the surface. Russia is expanding and modernising its submarine force, with the Kola Peninsula remaining a key hub for the Northern Fleet,” the NATO command stated in a September 3 message. It specifically highlighted the emergence of new-generation nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, describing them as providing “serious long-range strike and sea-denial capabilities” in the Arctic region. The statement was widely interpreted to be referring to the Yasen class nuclear-powered attack submarines fleet, which have significantly superior capabilities compared to ships from previous generations, and have recently been enhanced to integrate Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. NATO’s statement made clear that the alliance does not regard Russian submarines as undetectable despite their ability to operate beneath the surface. “They may be invisible beneath the waves. But not for us. We see them, we watch the developments closely and yes, we take these developments seriously,” the command stated. The Yasen-M class’ quieting measures are particularly extensive, with machinery is mounted on vibration-damping platforms, while considerable effort was invested in reducing hydrodynamic noise. In December 2025 the head of the British Royal Navy First Sea Lord General Gwyn Jenkinhas warned that British and allied forces could soon lose their advantage in the Atlantic Ocean, highlighting the significant strengthening of Russian submarine capabilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin was confirmed on July 24, 2025, to have given instructions to continue the serial production of Yasen-M class submarines, emphasising their role as the backbone of the Russian Navy’s general-purpose forces. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev in March 2026 confirmed that the Navy would transition to fielding a nuclear powered attack submarine fleet comprised exclusively of Yasen class ships within the next 10 years. The Navy currently fields seven of the vessels.