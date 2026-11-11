North Korea Reveals Construction of Major Naval Base for Fast Expanding Destroyer Fleet

Senior North Korean officials have observed construction of a major new naval base on the country’s east coast, with orders given to accelerate work on a facility intended to support the modernisation and expansion of the Korean People’s Army Navy. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), officials led by chairman of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party Kim Jong Un visited the construction site on November 11, receiving a briefing from commanders on progress and discussing the direction and prospects for completing the project. Kim described the facility as a strategically important project, stating that it would serve as the centre of naval command, military culture and combat capabilities, while emphasising the need to establish a robust supporting infrastructure.

North Korea’s First Destroyer the Choe Hyon During Live Fire Testing

Although Pyongyang has not disclosed the precise location of the project, the visit appears to be associated with the long-running naval base development program around Munchon and Tapchon in Kangwon Province, near Wonsan Bay. Satellite imagery has shown renewed construction activity in the area during 2026. The site is particularly significant because of its geographical position on the east coast and its potential to accommodate larger surface warships and submarines that existing North Korean naval facilities may be unable to support adequately. The renewed urgency reflects the expansion of North Korea’s surface fleet, following the launch of its first two destroyers in 2025.

Chairman Kim and Personnel on the Second North Korean Choe Hyon Class Destroyer Kang Kon - KCNA

North Korean shipyards have overtaken those of the United States in the construction of ocean-going surface combat ships, with the shipbuilding industry having launched two destroyers in 2025, and scheduled to launch two more every year for the next five years under the next Five Year Plan, bringing total numbers in the water to 12 by the end of 2030. The U.S., has been building Arleigh Burke class destroyers at rates of just 1.6 per year. The 5,000 ton Choe Hyon class destroyers have demonstrated cutting edge capabilities exceeding prior estimates of the capabilities of the country’s defence sector, while a larger 10,000 ton destroyer class is reported to have also begun construction. The Navy is expected to also receive its first nuclear powered submarines close to 2030, with footage in December 2025 showing the first of these ships at advanced construction stages.

Destroyer Kang Kon Uses Close-in Weapons Systems During Live Fire Exercises - KCNA

The new naval base’s apparent emphasis on fortification has been notable. North Korea has historically invested heavily in dispersing and protecting military infrastructure, particularly facilities supporting strategic weapons and naval forces operating close to the country’s coastline. A modernised east-coast base could provide improved protection for major surface combatants and submarines while strengthening the ability of the East Sea Fleet to conduct sustained operations. However, the scale of the installation, its eventual force composition and the timetable for completion remain unclear. The development of the new facility forms part of a broader effort to transform the Navy from a force centred largely on coastal defence into one capable of operating much larger and more heavily armed vessels capable of blue water operations.