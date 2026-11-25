Footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry has shown Aerospace Forces Su-35S long range air superiority fighters escorting Tu-160 strategic bombers for operations over the Sea of Japan, which saw the bombers enter South Korea’s Air Defence Identification Zone, prompting F-15K strike fighters to be scrambled in response. Russia’s Su-35S fighters are a regular part of the country’s military presence in the Far East, where they serve both in regional air-defence roles and on long-range patrols over surrounding seas. The main Su-35S operators in Russia’s Far East are the 23rd Fighter Aviation Regiment at Dzyomgi, near the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant that produces the aircraft, and the 22nd Fighter Aviation Regiment at Tsentralnaya Uglovaya, near Vladivostok. Both regiments belong to the Eastern Military District’s 11th Air and Air Defence Forces Army.

Su-35 During Strategic Bomber Escort Mission on November 24, 2026

The Su-35S is considerably longer ranged than any fighter type in the Western world, which makes suitable for patrols over the Sea of Japan and the wider region, as well as for escorting bombers and other military aircraft. Such flights allow Russia to demonstrate that it can operate long-range aviation with fighter support beyond its mainland bases. They also give crews experience in coordinating different aircraft over maritime routes. Japan’s Ministry of Defence has documented Russian Su-35s flying with Tu-95 bombers and other aircraft over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, prompting Japanese fighter scrambles to monitor the activity.

Su-35 Production at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant

Su-35s in the Far East have appeared in several high-profile patrols. In November 2022, Russian Tu-95 bombers and Su-35 fighters joined Chinese H-6 bombers on a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, leading Japan and South Korea to scramble fighters. In July 2024, Russian bombers again flew over the Sea of Japan with Su-35S and Su-30SM escorts, while South Korean jets made sorties in response. Japan’s defence reporting also records that Russia and China have conducted joint bomber flights in the region since 2019. Until the appearance of the Su-57 fifth generation fighter during escort operations on November 24, the Su-35 was Russia’s most advanced fighter type involved in these flights.

U.S. Air Force F-35A at Misawa Air Base Japan - USAF

The Su-35 is particularly heavily relied on in the Far East due to counter the very high concentration of F-35 fifth generation fighters in the region. The first F-35s deployed abroad were dispatched to Japan in 2017 by the U.S. Marine Corps, which has maintained a permanent F-35 presence there since then. On July 3, 2024 the Pentagon confirmed the first ever forward deployment of Air Force F-35A fighters to Japan, with 48 of the stealth jets set to replace 36 F-16s at Misawa Air Base. This complemented prior rotational deployments of F-35As to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa. In August 2024 it was confirmed that the U.S. Navy would forward deploy F-35C fifth generation fighters under Strike Fighter Squadron 147 to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. These aircraft are all within operational range of targets in the Russian Far East, with the Su-35 being the best suited widely operational fighter to countering them.