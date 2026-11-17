Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has announced the deliver of a new batch of Su-34 long range strike fighters under the country’s state defence procurement program, after the aircraft completed factory ground and flight tests. "In line with the tasks set by the Russian defence minister for the supply of highly sought-after weapons and equipment to the troops, crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of Su-34 aircraft. This aircraft combines the capabilities of a fighter and a bomber and can engage ground, surface, and air targets, including in difficult weather conditions and in the face of active air defence countermeasures," a Su-34 crew commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces was quoted by state media ass saying following the delivery.

Su-34 Fighter

A prior batch of Su-34s was confirmed to have been delivered in the first week of October, with personnel at the time commenting that the aircraft “combines the capabilities of a fighter and a bomber and can strike ground, surface, and air targets, including in difficult weather conditions and under active air defence countermeasures.” The Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec at the time confirmed that new batches of Su-34s were already being manufactured, following multiple indicators that the Russian defence sector has prioritised efforts to expand production of the aircraft. Output was by 2025 reported to have reached double that seen before 2022 at close to 30 fighters per year. Commenting on continued production, United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha reported that the defence sector was “maintaining a high pace of production… our employees at the plants are constantly refining production processes to ensure the necessary volume of aircraft production.”

Su-34 Drops FAB-3000 Glide Bomb

The Su-34 is heavier and has a higher endurance than any other operational fighter type, which is expected to remain the case until China’s new very heavy tri-engine sixth generation fighter enters service in the early 2030s. The aircraft was developed as an enhanced and enlarged derivative of the Soviet Su-27 air superiority fighter, which was already the longest ranged fighter type in the world and among the largest. New batches were in July confirmed to have benefitted from a new modification, with their new dorsal antenna fairing appearing to be intended to improve connectivity, mission flexibility, and responsiveness, which is critical for precision strikes. Su-34s have frequently been filmed launching intensive bombardment of Ukrainian and supporting Western forces, including with FAB-3000 3000 kilogram glide bombs, bombs with thermobaric warheads, and a range of air-to-surface missile types.