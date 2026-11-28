A NATO E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control system has reportedly supported a major Ukrainian drone strike on Russia, operating over the Baltic states during during the strike, moving from Latvian to Estonian airspace while continuing to circle. Drones engaged targets in Russia’s Leningrad region, including the area around St Petersburg, with Russian regional governor Alexander Drozdenko reporting that 45 drones had been intercepted overnight. The E-3’s radar and mission systems allow it to detect and track aircraft and other aerial objects over considerable distances, providing an aerial picture that can be shared with allied forces. The aircraft can also help coordinate fighter operations and support the management of airspace during complex military operations.

Explosion Caused by Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian City

NATO members have provided extensive intelligence and targeting support to Ukrainian forces since the outbreak of full scale hostilities in 2022. Less than a year into hostilities, the Kremlin stated that NATO’s entire network of satellites, and more broadly the alliance’s entire military infrastructure, was working to support Ukraine’s war effort. "We see how NATO’s entire military infrastructure is working against Russia, and we see how NATO’s entire intelligence infrastructure, including reconnaissance aviation, and satellite groupings are working in the interests of Ukraine in a 24/7 mode," an official statement from the Kremlin alleged on February 1, 2023. E-3s, smaller AEW&C systems, and various drones, have maintained a significant presence around Ukraine, Russia, and disputed regions, with their sensors able to ‘peer’ far into the conflict zone.

E-7 Wedgetail - A Smaller but More Advanced Successor to the E-3 the U.S. Air Force Plans to Procure

The E-3 acts as an airborne command-and-control hub, and can built a real-time air picture, directed fighters and other tactical assets activity, and extended surveillance across a large battlespace using its very large sensors and data links. The lack of a successor to the E-3 in the U.S. Air Force and in NATO more broadly has caused considerable controversy, with the importance of replacing the aircraft having been highlighted repeatedly by senior officials and lawmakers. Significant attention was drawn to the matter of the procurement of a new system, namely the E-7, to replace the E-3, after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks destroyed at least one E-3 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia in late March. In June the U.S. Department of Defense announced plans to finance a $1.55 billion spending plan for the procurement of E-7s.