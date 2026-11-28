The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has demonstrated an important expansion of its overseas military deployment capabilities, with a PLA Navy Type 071 class amphibious assault ship delivering Type 96A main battle tanks to Cambodia to participate in the Golden Dragon 2026 joint military exercises. The deployment marks the first reported occasion on which China has transported its main battle tanks abroad using these types of vessels, marking a major milestone in the expansion of Chinese power projection capabilities. The demonstrated ability to transport heavy armoured forces directly to a foreign naval facility without relying exclusively on civilian cargo shipping or access to conventional commercial ports has significant implications for potential future conflicts involving Chinese forces, ranging from the Korean Peninsula to disputed territories in the South China Sea.

Chinese Type 96 Tank

The Type 071 displaces approximately 20,000 tons, and can carry armoured vehicles, landing craft and helicopters, allowing it to support a range of expeditionary and amphibious operations. Type 96A tanks were transported alongside military trucks, with the vehicles subsequently shown being moved ashore at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base. China’s newer Type 100 main battle tank, which has been assessed to be the first of the world of its generation, appears to be a lighter and more mobile design that could potentially be deployed in larger numbers from amphibious warships. Although Type 96 tanks have taken part in exercises in Russia in the past, they have been transported by rail, rather than moving by sea which proves much greater flexibility.

Type 71 Amphibious Assault Ship

The deployment of heavy armour to Cambodia provides an opportunity for the Navy to practise the logistical requirements of moving substantial ground forces overseas. Transporting main battle tanks is considerably more demanding than deploying naval personnel or lighter armoured vehicles, requiring specialised loading facilities, suitable vessels and the infrastructure necessary to unload and sustain heavy equipment. The ability to move such forces to a foreign naval base demonstrates the value of amphibious transport docks as instruments of expeditionary warfare, rather than platforms restricted to operations immediately adjacent to China’s coastline.

Type 075 - A Larger 40,000 Ton Amphibious Assault Ship

The Type 071 is particularly suited to this role. Its well deck can accommodate landing craft capable of transporting vehicles and personnel ashore, while its vehicle spaces and helicopter facilities allow it to support amphibious operations involving different types of forces. The ships can therefore transport a combination of tanks, armoured vehicles, infantry and supporting equipment, providing a relatively self-contained means of delivering a substantial force to overseas locations. Its ability to operate alongside other amphibious vessels also allows the Navy to assemble larger expeditionary formations for exercises or potential military operations.