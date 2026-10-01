China Further Expands Fighter Exports with J-10C Sale to Azerbaijan

China has displayed a full-scale J-10C fighter model carrying Azerbaijani national markings at the ADEX 2026 defence exhibition in Baku, amid reports that a contract to export the aircraft to equip the Central Asian state’s air force has been signed. Produced by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The fighter was signed by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who visited ADEX 2026. Azerbaijan has already established a substantial relationship with China in the fighter sector, having introduced the JF-17 Block III into service. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence publicly displayed the first aircraft in July 2026, with aircraft shown operating from Nasosnaya Air Base.

J-10C Display in Azerbaijani Air Force Colours

The JF-17 purchase has also brought Azerbaijan into a much deeper military-industrial relationship with China, providing experience operating Chinese-developed combat aviation technology before any potential J-10C acquisition. The possibility of Azerbaijan acquiring the larger J-10C has been discussed since at least 2024. During Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, Azerbaijani Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade inspected the J-10C and held discussions with Chinese Air Force Commander General Chang Dingqiu. Azerbaijani and Chinese officials described the discussions as covering defence and technical cooperation, while photographs of Islamzade examining the J-10 subsequently generated speculation about possible Azerbaijani interest in the fighter.

J-10C Fighter

The J-10C is the only modern Chinese fighter type to have been put through high intensity combat testing. When operated by the Pakistan Air Force, the fighter was credited with shooting down between one and for Indian Rafale fighters in May 2025, providing considerable prestige for the fighter program. This has complemented the prestige China’s combat aviation industry gained from the performance of its J-20 fifth generation fighter, currently considered the world’s premier air superiority fighter, and from the country’s considerable lead in developing sixth generation fighters, which has been demonstrated repeatedly since late 2024.

Pakistan Air Force J-10C with PL-15 and PL-10 Air-to-Air Missiles and Two External Fuel Tanks

The J-10C’s combat record was in August cited by Bangladeshi officials as a reason why it was selected over competing Western aircraft. Multiple sources subsequently confirmed that the aircraft won overwhelming victories in simulated air-to-air engagements against Qatar Emiri Air Force Eurofighters, achieving a 9-0 score during engagements. The fighter has been delivered to Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while Indonesian defence officials have reported that orders have been placed. Bangladeshi confirmation of orders is also expected in the near future. The fighters will provide the Azerbaijani Air Force with a distinct advantage over the fighters of neighbouring Armenia and Iran, including the Su-30SM and Su-35 respectively, primarily due to the integration of significantly more modern avionics and weaponry.