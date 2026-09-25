Algeria Strengthens Air Defences with New Chinese HQ-17 Anti-Missile Systems

The Algerian Air Force has reportedly procured Chinese HQ-17 short-range air defence systems, marking a further milestone in the expansion China’s market share in Africa’s most heavily armed country. Algeria’s extensive investment in ground-based air defences has seen it both expand procurements of Russian systems, and increasingly rely on Chinese equipment which has in many cases provided a more advanced alternative. Prior procurements from China for the network included HQ-9B long range surface-to-air missile systems, which complemented Russian S-300PMU-2s and S-400s, as well as CHL-906 mobile integrated electronic reconnaissance and electronic attack systems.

Mobile Radar Antenna From Chinese CHL-906 Electronic Warfare System in Algerian Service

The HQ-17 is a Chinese equivalent of the Russian Tor-M1 short-range air defence system, which is widely assessed to have surpassed the capabilities of its Russian counterpart. The Tor and HQ-17 were both designed as highly mobile short-range air defence systems capable of accompanying manoeuvring ground forces while providing protection against low-flying aircraft and precision-guided weapons. Its defining characteristic is the integration of surveillance, tracking, fire control and missiles onto a highly mobile combat vehicle, allowing individual systems to detect and engage targets without necessarily requiring a separate radar vehicle.

HQ-17 Launches Surface-to-Air Missile

The HQ-17’s radar and missile systems are integrated into the same combat vehicle, allowing it to respond rapidly after detecting an incoming target. According to available specifications, the system’s missile has a maximum speed of approximately Mach 3 and can engage targets at ranges of around 1.5 to 20 kilometres and altitudes of up to approximately 10 kilometres. Each launcher carries eight missiles. The system is considered particularly well optimised for defence against cruise missile attacks, and was designed to intended to operate at the short end of a layered air-defence network complementing medium range systems such as the HQ-16, and long range systems such as the HQ-9.

Launcher and Missile Launch From Chinese HQ-9 Long Range Air Defence System - Already in Algerian Service

The HQ-17 incorporates an all-solid-state phased-array radar and can reportedly engage multiple targets simultaneously. According to Chinese manufacturer information cited by China Military, the HQ-17AE carries eight missiles and can simultaneously guide four missiles against four targets. Its wheeled chassis can travel at up to approximately 90 kilometres per hour and the system can launch while moving at lower speeds. These characteristics would make the system particularly relevant to Algeria’s large and geographically dispersed military. A highly mobile short-range air defence system could accompany mechanised formations while also being deployed around air bases, command centres, logistics facilities and other critical infrastructure.