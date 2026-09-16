U.S. F-47 Sixth Generation Fighter Design Nears Completion: Chinese Programs Remain Years Ahead

The U.S. Air Force and Boeing are making progress towards finalising the design of the F-47 sixth generation fighter, with the aircraft remaining on schedule for its first flight within the next two years. Air Force General Dale White, the service’s direct reporting programme manager for major acquisition programs, stated on September 15 that there were currently no significant obstacles threatening the target. “We are absolutely on [track] to be able to hit the mark of flying within this administration, we see no issues in front of us right now,” he stated.

F-47 Concept Art

Unlike previous fighter programs in which much of the technology development occurred after the aircraft contract was awarded, the Air Force has sought to mature critical technologies in advance, allowing Boeing to begin detailed development with a considerably more developed technological foundation. This approach has involved classified demonstrator aircraft developed under contracts with DARPA by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, with the two firms having produced separate demonstrators that first flew in 2019 and 2022 respectively and have accumulated several hundred flight hours. The Air Force has described these programs as having allowed technologies and concepts to be evaluated before being incorporated into the operational fighter.

Shenyang Sixth Generation Fighter in September Flight Testing

The F-47 formally entered its engineering and manufacturing development phase in 2025, despite this having previously been announced in 2022. A first flight in 2028 would represent an unusually rapid transition from contract award to flight testing, although the Air Force has repeatedly maintained that the maturity of technologies developed during the preceding risk-reduction phase makes such a schedule achievable. Should the aircraft make its first flight on schedule, it would place the program four years behind rival Chinese programs developed by the Chengdu and Shenyang aircraft corporations which both made their first flights in 2024.

Fourth Flight Prototype of China’s Ultra-Long Range Sixth Generation Fighter Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation

Boeing has committed the highest level of internal investment in its history to developing the F-47, which is the only fighter of its generation that the U.S. Air Force intends to procure. Nevertheless, with delays having widely been speculated the Department of Defense has held “very active” talks with the F-35’s producer Lockheed Martin regarding the possibility of enhancing the F-35 to a ‘5+ generation’ standard through the integration of sixth generation technologies. China and the United States are currently considered in a league of their own in sixth generation fighter development, with China expected to bring its first flights into service around 2030, while the U.S. F-47 is expected to enter service in the early 2040s.