Two Italian defence technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia have been killed in a drone attack on a Kuwaiti military installation, where they were carrying out maintenance work on an air defence system. The incident occurred on 26 November, when several drones targeted military facilities in Kuwait, according to Italian and Kuwaiti officials. The deaths highlight the risks faced by personnel maintaining air defence systems during a regional conflict increasingly characterised by the use of unmanned aircraft.

Italian Air Force Personnel and MQ-9 Reaper Drone - USAF

Italy has deployed considerable forces to support the U.S.-led war effort against Iran in the Persian Gulf region, resulting in multiple losses. The two Italians were reportedly working on detection antennas associated with the Skyguard air defence system when the attack took place. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the facility was among several Kuwaiti military installations targeted by drones at approximately 2 p.m. local time. Kuwait’s Defence Ministry initially reported that four people had been injured by debris from intercepted drones, before confirming that the two Italian technicians had died from their injuries. Kuwait and Italy have attributed the attack to Iran.

Italian Air Force Eurofighter

In September an Italian Air Force Eurofighter was reportedly destroyed during a Yemeni Ansurullah Coalition attack on King Fahd Air Base near Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. The fighter was deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Italy's Task Force Air-Arabia, which was established in March 2026 to support the war. The Italian Air Force in August increased deployments of Eurofighters, air-defence systems and surveillance assets to the Gulf region, five months after a prior deployment of Eurofighters at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait was targeted in March by Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drones. The strike destroyed three Kuwaiti Air Force Eurofighters and severely damaged two Italian Air Force Eurofighters. An Italian Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drone had previously been destroyed at the same facility, while Italian ground units in Iraq were also targeted.