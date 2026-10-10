Russian forces have destroyed what Russian security officials described as a major temporary deployment site for Colombian fighters serving with Ukraine’s National Guard, which was reportedly located in Dergachi, a town north of Kharkov. The facility housed Colombian personnel assigned to Ukraine’s 23rd Separate Assault Regiment. A Russian security official told state media outlet TASS hat the personnel had previously been transferred from Kiev before the facility was struck. The report did not specify the weapons used, the number of personnel present at the site, or the casualties resulting from the attack.

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The 23rd Separate Assault Regiment is part of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has played an increasingly prominent role in frontline combat alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Assault formations are intended for offensive and close-combat operations, including attacks against fortified positions and efforts to regain or hold contested ground. The reported strike highlights the continued presence of foreign nationals within Ukrainian military formations, including personnel recruited from Latin America. Colombia has emerged as a significant source of foreign fighters for Ukraine, with Spanish-language recruitment networks and the prospect of military employment attracting former soldiers and other individuals with military experience. Colombian personnel have reportedly served in a variety of roles, including infantry and assault units, where experience with small-unit tactics can be valuable in the attritional fighting along the front line.

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In July multiple informed Russian defence sources reported that the number of Colombian nationals serving alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces had risen significantly, with personnel from the country accounting for almost half of the estimated number of foreign fighters currently in the war zone. Colombians had replaced many Western combatants, who departed the conflict during the past year. Colombia possesses one of the world's largest pools of experienced military personnel due to decades of internal conflict against insurgent groups and narcotics cartels, with combat veterans having been deployed to support Western-backed war efforts in Yemen, Sudan, and now Ukraine. Severe personnel shortages faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have resulted in a wide range of extreme measures being taken, which beyond reliance on contractor personnel, have included raising the maximum conscription age to enlist senior citizens, and working to further automate operations on the frontlines by using robots and drones.