Russia Uses TOS-1 Thermobaric ‘Flamethrower’ System to Take Out Entrenched Ukrainain Forces Near Krasny Liman

The Russian Armed Forces Battlegroup West have used a TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system to neutralise a concentration of Ukrainian ground forces near Krasny Liman. Russian forces have relied heavy on the systems to destroy entrenched hostile forces, particularly in heavily fortified positions. Commenting on the operation, commander of a special operations team of the 25th Combined Arms Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Unit observed: "We received an order to destroy enemy personnel near Krasny Liman. The Ukrainian armed forces were preparing to rotate personnel or possibly launch some kind of counterattack. We moved in, completed the mission with minimal adjustments, and performed ‘excellently’.”

Thermobaric Rocket Launch from TOS-1A System

The commander added that the TOS-1’s system’s primary targets are temporary deployment sites, drone control posts, and personnel concentrations. When the vehicle goes into position, electronic warfare and air defence units begin operating in its support to protect it from drone strikes, he added. This is necessary due to the relatively short ranges of the systems compared to other rocket artillery assets, and their high prioritisation for targeting by Ukrainian forces. Russian thermobaric artillery systems have gained significant attention due to their combat performances in the Ukrainian theatre, with their ammunition functioning by dispersing a gaseous cloud of chemicals into the air, which are subsequently detonated by a vacuum explosive, releasing a high pressure shock wave that sucks air out of confined areas with tremendous force. The result is the rupturing of the lungs of all present in the vicinity.

Russian TOS-2 Thermobaric Rocket Artillery Launch

While the TOS-1A thermobaric system uses tracked launchers based on the chassis of the T-72 tank, a wheeled counterpart to the system, the TOS-2, was unveiled in 2020 and has played a growing role in the war effort in the Ukrainian theatre. The TOS-2 has been reported by local sources to have surpassed the scope of an assault weapon, and been able to function as an advanced fire support system. Commenting on the new system’s capabilities, state defence technology corporation Rostec announced: “As a rule, after such a salvo, the assault squad has nothing to do in the area — there’s simply no enemy left to resist. Thus, the TOS-2 retains the thermobaric weapon potential of its ‘big brother,’ the tracked [TOS-1] Solntsepek system.” Russian state sources in April reported continued progress in efforts to improve the capabilities of series.