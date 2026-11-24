The Russian Army is overhauling its Kamenka military garrison on the Karelian Isthmus, about 60 kilometres from Finland, with satellite images showing the construction of multiple new facilities. The images show old barracks, mess halls and vehicle buildings being demolished, with new construction under way. The work is part of a wider effort to strengthen Russia’s military infrastructure near its northern border. Kamenka is used by Russia’s 69th Motorised Rifle Division and serves as a training area. Finnish assessments indicate that a combat and marksmanship training centre is being built there, including covered firing positions.

Finnish Army K9 Howitzer

The Kamenka facility is expected to become the main base for a division planned to grow to as many as 11,000 personnel, representing a substantial increase from the roughly 4,400 troops previously associated with the brigade based there. The redevelopment is linked to Moscow’s stated plan to reinforce its forces in the north following Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO. Russia re-established the Leningrad Military District in 2024 as part of that change. Personnel from the division are already fighting in Ukraine, including in the Kharkiv/Kharkov region. Images shows a large building complex and smaller halls there, suggesting the Army is investing in military accommodation, training and support facilities in the region.

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Finland in September joined France's expanding Forward Deterrence initiative, bringing the country's long border with Russia into a new framework for European nuclear deterrence and giving France greater opportunities to operate nuclear-capable forces from northern Europe. Finland shares a border of more than 1,300 kilometres with Russia and occupies a strategically important position between the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. Its participation in the new framework reflects a major transformation in its own defence policy. For decades, Finnish security planning was built around territorial defence and military non-alignment. Accession to NATO in April 2023 fundamentally changed Finland's strategic environment, placing it directly inside NATO's broader confrontation with Russia and allowing it to host and potentially host and share NATO members’ nuclear weapons. The result has been a significant increase in pressure on Russia’s defences in its northwestern regions.