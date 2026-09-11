Russia’s Newest Fighter Gaining Growing Foreign Interest: Who Will Buy the Yak-130M Light Jet

The Yak-130M light fighter attracted significant interest from African and Asian countries at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, according to PJSC Yakovlev test pilot Alexander Guskov. "Here at the exhibition [in Egypt], the African continent is showing a great deal of interest. Asia is also very interested in it," he stated. He added that the main focus of the aircraft’s modernisation was on improving its combat capabilities. The Yak-130 serves as both a lightweight fighter and as an advanced trainer, and is considered a direct competitor to the U.S. T-7, the South Korean FA-50, and the Chinese JL-10 on international markets.

Russian Yak-130M Fighter-Trainer During First Flight

Commenting on upgrades to the Yak-130 design, Guskov observed: "We have upgraded it with targeting systems. The first is an onboard radar station for detecting ground and air targets, and monitoring terrain and weather conditions. [Also], the aircraft features a pod-mounted optical-laser-thermal imaging system that will [operate] in conjunction with the radar. These systems will provide a complete picture, enabling visibility both day and night, in both good and poor conditions.” In addition, the test pilot emphasised that the aircraft has good manoeuvrability and a wide operating speed range, which allows it to engage low-speed targets. "We also considered the option of installing four cannon mounts, which would increase the probability of a hit," he added.

Yak-130M at the El Alamein International Air Show

The Yak-130M made its first flight on June 25, at a time when markets for lightweight tactical combat jets have continued to grow rapidly. While the Yak-130’s development revolutionised the combat training capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the services of multiple clients around the world, the Yak-130M’s design focuses more on enhancing its combat potential, with the aircraft being much better suited to frontline combat duties, including air-to-air, counter-drone, and precision strike operations. A major advantage of the Yak-130M over the baseline variant is the integration of the BRLS-130R active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which provides genuine air-to-air and air-to-surface detection capability.

Iranian Air Force Yak-130 with R-73 Air-to-Air Missiles

The fighter’s new radar is paired with the new SOLT-130K electro-optical targeting system, creating a sensor suite far more advanced than that of earlier Yak-130 variants, and allowing for the effective use of a wide range of precision-guided air-to-surface munitions. The integration of advanced radars is critical for competitive light fighters, as sophistication heavily compensates for their small sizes, allowing for a degree of situational awareness and providing beyond visual range engagement capabilities that could previously only be achieved by much heavier aircraft with larger radars. In early August it was reported that the Vietnam People’s Air Force had selected the Yak-130M to serve as its next generation lightweight fighter, with other leading potential clients including Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iran, and Indonesia.