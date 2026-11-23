The number of Polish contractor personnel in western Ukraine is continuing to rise, with a large group of contractors wearing Ukrainian military uniforms having been seen spotted in Lvov/Lviv over the weekend, according to sources cited by Russian state media. This follows prior reports of deployments of large groups of French contractors in the city of Odessa, and a surge in the number of Colombian contractors reported in July. In August Russian Army personnel of the 110th Motorised Rifle Brigade identified Polish contractors wearing NATO uniforms during battles for the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye, following reports in late July that Polish contractors had been playing increasingly central roles within Ukrainian assault units.

Colombian Mercenaries Operating in the Ukrainian Theatre

In August Russian UAV operator Ilya Gavazin informed state media: "Polish mercenaries were identified by their NATO uniforms, patches, and Polish rifles. There were three of them there at the time. They were attacked by our attack drones and they had to flee through the forest.” These personnel reportedly tried to escape from Krasnoyarskoye as soon as Russian forces entered the area, but were intercepted by operators of attack UAVs. While contractors from multiple NATO member states and non-NATO countries have been deployed to Ukraine for combat operations, as well as logistics, training, and other support, Polish personnel have been among the most prominent throughout the conflict. Severe personnel shortages faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly from late 2023, have been a primary driver of this trend.

Polish Volunteer Corps Personnel in Ukraine - One of Multiple NATO Units Operating on the Ground Against Russian Forces

In December 2023 Polish journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz revealed that he had been provided details by Polish officials on the country’s special forces operations in Ukraine. A Polish officer informed him: “we worked out a formula for our presence in Ukraine … we were simply sent on paid leave. Politicians pretended not to see this.” The Polish Volunteer Corps has used a similar model to achieve the mass deployment of personnel, who are technically former Polish Armed Forces personnel when entering the theatre. In February 2026, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted legislation to provide legal cover to Polish citizens who fought in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War.