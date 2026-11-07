Iranian Forces Shoot Down Sixteenth U.S. MQ-1 Drone: American Aircraft Continue to Take Heavy Losses

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reported the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicle over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest in a series of American drone losses during the ongoing conflict. According to a statement carried by Iranian state media on November 6, the Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force used an advanced air defence system integrated into Iran’s national air defence network to detect and destroy the aircraft. The MQ-1 is the sixteenth drone of its type reported to have been shot down since the United States initiated hostilities with Iran on February 28.

MQ-9 Reaper - US DoD

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft operated by the U.S. Army for reconnaissance, surveillance and armed missions. The larger MQ-9 Reaper, operated primarily by the U.S. Air Force and other U.S. government users, is designed for persistent surveillance and precision strikes. Heavy losses of MQ-9s, which are reported at 56 over Iran and several more over Yemen, are assessed to have been a primary factor leading to a shift in operations to rely on the lower value and more expendable MQ-1 for a range of missions. There have been a number of unconfirmed reports that MQ-1 Predator drones held in storage in the U.S. may also have been deployed to support operations against Iran.

Shootdown and Wreckage of Reaper Drones Separately Shot Down Over Iran

The U.S. Air Force is facing an unexpectedly severe capability gap after suffering extensive drone losses, leading the service to initiate an urgent search for replacement aircraft. This has included efforts to purchase unused MQ-9A Block 5 airframes from the producer, General Atomics, although fewer than ten new aircraft remain available worldwide. The fallout from the losses has been interpreted by analysts as an important indication of how limited the United States’ ability is to rapidly regenerate its forces have become. The U.S.-led assault on Iran has depleted inventories of a very wide range of armaments types including Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), Patriot, THAAD, SM-3, and SM-6 air defence interceptors, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and GBU-57 penetrative bombs, among others, with Reaper drones representing the bulk of the American aircraft lost in the conflict.