The Algerian Air Force’s deployment of Su-30MKA fighter aircraft to Niger following a failed coup attempt has repressed a major landmark in defence ties between Algiers, and Central African states that recent extracted themselves from the European sphere of influence. The Algerian Defence Ministry announced that the deployment of two fighter squadrons had been made at the request of Niger's military authorities, highlighting the long range of the aircraft and the country’s ability to provide logistical support for unexpected foreign operations. The deployment of at least four of the fighters was supported by an Il-78 tanker and an Il-76 transport. The Su-30’s deployment could also have a deterrent function beyond the immediate coup attempt. By placing advanced combat aircraft at Niamey's principal military airfield, Algeria is signalling its willingness to support Niger's existing government against further attempts at destabilisation. The Algerian Defence Ministry explicitly described the deployment as intended to counter attempts to destabilise Niger and strengthen strategic military cooperation between the two countries. The governments of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have all argued that Western governments have been attempting to reimpose their influence through political destabilisation, coup attempts and support for insurgencies.The Su-30MKA is a heavyweight twin engine fighter that forms the backbone of the Algerian Air Force’s fixed wing combat fleet, and was developed as a twin seat derivative of the Su-27 Flanker air superiority fighter with next generation avionics, a much longer range and greater versatility. The MKA variant ordered by Algeria was heavily enhanced using technologies from the cancelled Su-35 and Su-37 air superiority fighters including the Su-37's N011M radar - one of the first electronically scanned array radars ever integrated onto a fighter - as well as the Su-35's controlled canards, AL-31FP engines and thrust vectoring nozzles. Before Algeria placed its first orders for the Su-30 in 2006, the French Rafale lightweight fighter was its primary competitor, with the aircraft having a similar cost but being significantly cheaper to operate over its lifetime due to its much smaller size and lower maintenance needs. The superior performance of the Su-30, however, meant it was considered worth the additional cost after both fighters were tested in Algeria. The aircraft first entered service in 2009, with the last order for additional fighters placed in 2019, followed by deliveries the following year. Over 70 Su-30MKA fighters are currently in service, providing Algeria with one of the largest fleets of heavyweight fighters in the world. The Su-30MKA fleet has increasingly been overshadowed by the deliveries of Su-35 and Su-57 fighters in 2025 and Su-34 long range strike fighters in 2026. Nevertheless, Su-34s and Su-35s are expected to be fielded in relatively limited numbers, while Su-57 deliveries are expected to remain slow until at least the mid-2030s, ensuring that the Su-30MKA still plays a central role in the fleet. The Su-30MKA is much longer ranged and carries a far more powerful radar than any fighter type in the Western world, which is vital for the defence of Africa’s largest airspace. Aerial warfare capabilities have been heavily prioritised since NATO war effort against neighbouring Libya in 2011 made deterring possible Western attacks critical, with the Western threat seen to remain high.