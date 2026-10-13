European Clients for U.S. Armaments Face Years of Further Delays Due to Severe Shortages

European NATO members could face years-long delays in obtaining American weapons as the United States prioritises replenishing its own military stockpiles following its war against Iran, according to Washington’s ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12, Whitaker warned that American defence manufacturers would be largely occupied with meeting domestic requirements, leaving limited production capacity available for foreign customers. He urged European governments to expand their own defence industries to meet growing military requirements, stating: “The U.S. needs friends with manufacturing capacity.”

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The pressure on American weapons supplies is already affecting European procurement plans. Bloomberg reported in September that NATO members were facing delivery delays of up to several years as Washington prioritised rebuilding its own stockpiles. German requests for accelerated deliveries of Tomahawk cruise missiles were reportedly unlikely to be fulfilled within five years, illustrating the difficulties European governments may encounter when attempting to acquire advanced American weapons on an accelerated schedule. Such delays could complicate efforts to strengthen long-range strike capabilities at a time when European governments are seeking to reduce perceived vulnerabilities in their conventional forces.

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The effects of delayed deliveries to European states compound the effects of severe shortages resulting from the transfer of substantial quantities of military equipment to Ukraine. A European Defence Agency assessment presented in September identified significant gaps in air and missile defence, ammunition and other essential military capabilities. Efforts to establish domestic production of Patriot interceptors in Germany have yet to deliver the anticipated results, leaving European armed forces dependent on a limited international supply of critical weapons. Expanding domestic manufacturing could reduce this dependence, although developing production lines for sophisticated missiles and interceptors requires investment, specialised industrial capacity and time.

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The United States Armed Forces are facing a mounting crisis over the sustainability of its precision-guided munitions inventories, following multiple phases of high intensity combat operations against Iran that began in late February. According to retired Marine Corps Colonel and Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analyst Mark Cancian, the United States may have by July already expended between one-third and one-half of its inventories of several critical precision-guided weapons during the conflict. Although exact figures remain classified, the assessment has added to growing concerns within Congress and the Pentagon regarding the ability of the American defence industry to replenish advanced munitions quickly enough to meet wartime requirements. A CSIS assessment in late May highlighted that this depletion had seriously weakened the U.S. force posture across much of the world.