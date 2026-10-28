Ethiopia Confirms Orders for Four Russian S-400 Long Range Air Defence Battalions

Following confirmation of the delivery of 12 Su-35 long range air superiority fighters to the Ethiopian Air Force on October 28, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has confirmed that Russia will deliver four battalions of S-400 long range air defence systems. The S-400 is expected to revolutionise the country’s currently largely obsolete air defence network built around Soviet-era equipment. Russia is currently delivering S-400 systems both to its own forces and to the Indian Air Force, with the Indian Defence Ministry Defence Procurement Council in March 2026 having approved the purchase of an additional ten battalions, bringing the total planned arsenal to 20 battalions. While the Russian Armed Forces have no shortages of Su-35 fighters, which have seen their production scale expanded considerably, high domestic demand for S-400 systems has meant that deliveries to Ethiopia are expected to take considerably longer.

Ethiopian Air Force Su-35 Fighters First Seen on October 28 - X

The S-400 has been extensively combat tested both in the Russian-Ukrainian War, and by Indian forces against Pakistani aircraft during clashes in May 2025. The system credited with having shot down least five Pakistani fighters and one large aircraft, which was reportedly either an ELINT or an AEW&C system. The downing of the large high value aircraft was achieved at a 300 kilometre range, highlighting the particularly long reach of the S-400’s unique 40N6 missiles which can engage targets at almost all altitudes and at up to 400 kilometre ranges. The system provides Ethiopian forces with an overwhelming advantage over neighbouring Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt, with which the country has had multiple conflicts at various times.

Launchers from S-400 System on Parade in Russia

While ground-based air defence systems are typically constrained by the limited engagement ranges of ground-based radars, Russia’s pioneering of new over-the-horizon engagement capabilities for the S-400 in particular, using targeting data from other sensors such as those on A-50U AEW&C systems, was reportedly key to allowing it to inflict heavy losses on hostile air power. The particularly large and powerful radar integrated on the Su-35, the Irbis-E, could potentially be used to support such operations by S-400s in Ethiopian service. The system has been extensively tested for missile defence operations, with the Mach 14+ speed of its longer range missiles such as the 40N6 allowing the systems to shoot down some hypersonic targets. This could be particularly valuable due to Egypt’s fielding of a sophisticated ballistic missile arsenal, as both countries face continued conflict over water rights.