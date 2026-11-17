China’s J-35A fifth generation fighter is poised receive a series of upgrades centred on a more powerful domestic engine, improved sensors and expanded weapons capacity, according state media reports citing local analysts. The proposed improvements would help establish the J-35A as a more capable and widely fielded complement to the heavier J-20, while strengthening the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s ability to conduct networked operations involving stealth aircraft, conventional fighters and unmanned platforms. Developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, the single-seat, twin-engine aircraft is intended to provide a medium-weight stealth platform capable of both air-superiority and strike missions.

Chinese PLA Air Force J-20 Fifth Generation Fighters Leading J-35A in Formation - Weibo

The J-35A made its public debut in November 2024 and is China’s second fighter of its generation to enter service. Separate export, Air Force, and Navy variants have been unveiled, with the latter two confirmed in 2025 to have entered service. The most significant anticipated upgrade is the integration of a superior version of the domestically developed WS-19 turbofan engine, which could provide greater thrust and improve the aircraft’s acceleration, climb performance and ability to sustain high-speed flight. It could also offer greater flexibility in carrying weapons and fuel, although the precise performance improvements and timetable for integration have not been disclosed. It has been speculated that the WS-19 could eventually also power future variants of the JF-17 lightweight export fighter in single engine configuration.

Chinese PLA Navy J-35 Fifth Generation Fighter Takes Off From Supercarrier Fujian - Weibo

China’s fighter engine industry established itself as a global leader with the development of the WS-15 to power the J-20A fighter, which is one of the most sophisticated fighter engines in production anywhere in the world. Its reported weight to thrust ratio is rivalled only by the F135 powering the F-35 fifth generation fighter among known engine types. A similarly efficient design for the WS-19, which is a smaller less powerful engine, would be a major contributor to the J-35’s range and combat potential. Improvements to avionics and sensor integration were reported by state media to be another priority, and could improve the detection and tracking of low-observable aircraft, while reducing the workload imposed on pilots operating in increasingly complex battlespaces. These improvements could be particularly important as stealth aircraft become more widespread and conventional radar-based detection becomes less reliable.

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Sixth Generation Fighter Prototype

Weapons integration is another area identified for improvement. The J-35A has an internal weapons bay intended to accommodate air-to-air missiles while preserving its low-observable configuration. An enlarged or redesigned internal bay could permit the carriage of additional weapons or a wider range of munitions without requiring external pylons. Further possibilities include a two-seat variant and a dedicated electronic warfare version, with local analysts having assessed that a two-seat configuration could serve as a command platform for coordinating unmanned wingmen, allowing one crew member to concentrate on managing the wider combat network while the other pilots the aircraft. It nevertheless remains uncertain to what extent the Air Force or Navy intent to invest in the J-35 program, as the more capable J-20 in the former service, and the expected service entry of more advanced sixth generation fighters in both services in the early 2030s, could overshadow the lighter of the two currently operational stealth fighters.