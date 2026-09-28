British Police Foiled Suspected Attack on U.S. B-1B Strategic Bombers Supporting Iran War Effort

British police have arrested five men near Royal Air Force Fairford after three suspicious vehicles were reported travelling towards the military airfield, which is a major operating hub for U.S. Air Force B-1B and B-52H strategic bombers. The men were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and were subsequently also arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. British counterterrorism authorities are investigating whether the suspects were acting on behalf of a foreign state. Police established a 400-metre cordon around the vehicles and evacuated approximately 85 households in the surrounding area during the incident.

U.S. Air Force B-52H Bomber at RAF Fairford

The base currently hosts B-1B bombers as well as other U.S. aircraft, including U-2 reconnaissance aircraft. B-1Bs based at Fairford have been involved in U.S. military operations against Iran during 2026, making the installation an important component of American long-range strike operations from Europe. The United States substantially increased bomber activity from Fairford since it launched a full scale assault on Iran in February. The base reportedly hosted a large number of B-1Bs and B-52s during Operation Epic Fury, while B-1 bombers have subsequently remained in Britain and continued conducting training and operational sorties.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Strategic Bomber - USAF

The base has previously been the subject of explicit threats from Iran. In July, Iranian state-linked media reported that B-1 bombers had been operating from Fairford for strikes against Iran and stated that bases used for attacks against Iranian territory could be regarded as legitimate targets. Unconfirmed reports from aviation observers suggested that the security posture at Fairford may have been raised to the highest U.S. military force-protection level, known as FPCON Delta. The U.S. Air Force has not publicly confirmed that report, and officials have declined to provide details of the specific security measures imposed following the arrests.