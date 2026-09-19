U.S. Expanding Army’s Presence Towards Russia with ‘Major Progress’ on New Base in Poland

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Washington and Warsaw are making “major progress” toward establishing a permanent US Army base in Poland, potentially expanding the American military presence on NATO’s eastern flank. Trump credited Polish President Karol Nawrocki with advancing the initiative and said the location of the proposed installation could be announced “very soon.” “Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland,” he observed.

U.S. Army Abrams Tanks Train in Poland - U.S. DoD

President Trump’s announcement follows months of discussions between the two countries over expanding the US military presence in Poland. Warsaw has repeatedly sought a larger permanent American presence on NATO’s eastern flank, with a new permanent installation expected to represent a change from the predominantly rotational U.S. presence currently maintained. The U.S. Army already operates a permanent garrison in Poznan, while other locations host rotational forces and training activities. A larger installation capable of permanently accommodating several thousand additional personnel and their families would require substantially greater infrastructure, including housing, schools and other facilities.

Polish Air Force FA-50

The proposed base is also being discussed as the United States undertakes a broader review of its military posture in Europe. The Pentagon is examining potential changes to the roughly 80,000 U.S. personnel stationed across the continent, including possible reductions in countries such as Germany, Italy and Spain. Reports have indicated that options under consideration could involve the withdrawal of tens of thousands of U.S. troops from Europe, although the precise scale and locations of any reductions have not yet been finalised. The proposed Polish base could thus form part of a broader redistribution of American forces within Europe. Poland borders Ukraine, Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, while major transport and logistical routes supporting NATO forces in Central and Eastern Europe pass through Polish territory.

Polish Army K2 Tank

The Polish Armed Forces have over the past four years rapidly modernised their equipment inventories primarily through procurements form South Korea. South Korean industry was able to expedite the delivery of the first 48 K9 howitzers to the Polish Army drawing them from Republic of Korea Army stocks, with major acquisitions including K2 main battle tanks, FA-50 lightweight fighter aircraft, and Chunmoo rocket artillery and ballistic missile systems, making Poland by far the largest foreign user of armaments from the East Asian state. The Polish Air Force has also begun to receive its first F-35A fifth generation fighters from the Untied States, while Polish officials have pressed the U.S. to consider a nuclear sharing deal which would provide the country with wartime access to American nuclear weapons. These developments have served to significantly further increase pressure on Russia’s already strained defences.