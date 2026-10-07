Ukraine’s air defence forces are operating with a personnel shortfall of approximately 25 percent, according to Colonel Yuriy Cherevashchenko, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force for Air Defence. Speaking before a parliamentary temporary investigative commission on October 6, Cherevashchenko said the forces were currently staffed at approximately 75 percent of their authorised level. He noted that personnel numbers were not currently the principal limitation on Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, however, and identified technological solutions and the availability of suitable means to engage aerial targets as the immediate bottleneck. He stressed that once these problems are addressed, the ability to scale operations and obtain sufficient numbers of trained pilots could become the next constraint.

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Cherevashchenko comments were made as Ukraine faces an increasingly demanding air threat from Russia. Russian forces have sharply increased the use of long-range attack drones, while newer jet-powered variants are travelling at substantially higher speeds and altitudes than conventional Shahed-type UAVs. Associated Press reported in October that Ukrainian air-defence units were struggling to intercept the faster drones. The new threat places additional demands on personnel as well as equipment. Ukrainian interceptor-drone programmes require trained pilots capable of controlling aircraft at high speeds, while conventional air-defence units must simultaneously operate radar, electronic warfare equipment, machine guns and surface-to-air missile systems. Ukrainian officials have increasingly promoted interceptor UAVs as a way of expanding the number of aerial targets that can be engaged without consuming expensive surface-to-air missiles.

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The personnel shortage within air defence forms part of a much broader manpower problem affecting Ukraine’s armed forces. A March assessment by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace identified shortages in frontline units, declining voluntary recruitment, fatigue among long-serving personnel and increasing rates of desertion as major challenges facing Ukraine’s force-generation system. Ukrainain conscript units have suffered extreme casualty rates at times approaching 80-90 percent, with the Wall Street Journal being among the sources to report that the Ukrainian Army has relied on recruiting poor men from villages and sending them to the frontlines with just two days of training. The casualty rates seen have been a primary factor forcing desertion rates to particularly high levels, according to reports rom the Financial Times among other sources, with footage of increasingly extreme methods used both by conscription officers to recruit new personnel, and by draftees to escape the front lines having circulated increasingly widely on the Internet from late 2023.