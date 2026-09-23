A Russian Armed Forces Mi-8 helicopter briefly entered Polish airspace from Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave on September 23, prompting the Polish Air Force to scramble fighter aircraft and place ground-based air-defence forces on standby. The fighters in question were reportedly F-16C/D Block 52s, which currently form the backbone of the fleet as deliveries of F-35s and South Korean FA-50s continue. The incident occurred near the northern Polish town of Braniewo, only a short distance from the Russian border, and comes amid heightened tensions along NATO’s eastern flank.

Polish Air Force F-16 Block 52 Fighters

According to Poland’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces, the iRussian helicopter was flying from the Kaliningrad region and crossed into Polish airspace to a maximum depth of approximately 300 metres, remaining inside Polish territory for 42 seconds before departing. Commenting on the incident, Poland’s Operational Command observed “The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defence.” It added that Polish air-defence crews remain under continuous surveillance and at constant readiness to protect the country’s airspace.

Belarusian Air Force Mi-24

There have been a number of incidents involving Russian and allied Belarusian helicopters reportedly Polish airspace helicopters. In April 2025, Poland reported that a Russian military helicopter had entered its airspace over the Baltic Sea’s territorial waters. In August 2023, Poland reported that two Belarusian military helicopters, an Mi-24 and Mi-8, had briefly crossed into Polish airspace near the Belarusian border, although Minsk rejected the Polish account. More recently, Poland has faced more serious incidents connected with the war in Ukraine, with numerous Russian and Ukrainian drones reported to have entered the country’s airspace, forcing Polish and other NATO forces to respond by shooting them down.

Polish Volunteer Corps Personnel in Ukraine - One of Multiple NATO Units Operating on the Ground Against Russian Forces

Tensions between Russia and Poland have been particularly high with Polish contractor playing major roles in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War. In December 2023 Polish journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz revealed that he had been provided details by Polish officials on operations in Ukraine from early 2022, with a Polish officer having informed him: “we worked out a formula for our presence in Ukraine … we were simply sent on paid leave. Politicians pretended not to see this.” The Polish Volunteer Corps has used a similar model to provide cover for the mass deployment of Polish personnel, who are technically former personnel when entering the theatre, with their presence having for years been widely reported on multiple frontlines. In February 2026, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted legislation to provide legal cover to Polish citizens who fought in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War.