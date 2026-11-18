Following the delivery of the latest batch of Su-34 long range strike fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces, which was reported on November 17, the Russian state tech conglomerate has revealed that the aircraft are benefitting from continued modernisation. "Rostec’s aircraft plants, which are carrying out the state defence procurement plan, are continuously improving their production processes to ensure the consistent and timely delivery of aircraft to the armed forces. Su-34 frontline bombers occupy a significant place in our product lineup; they have demonstrated their high strike capability, impressive operational range, and reliability in combat conditions. Our aircraft designers continue to refine and modernise them," the press service said.

Su-34 with Rocket Pods

Further commenting on the capabilities of the Su-34, United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha observed: “We are keeping up a high production tempo for combat aircraft, meeting our obligations to the Russian Defense Ministry, and continuing efforts to enhance the aircraft systems currently in service, including using lessons learned from their combat deployment in the special military operation. This allows us to make our aircraft even more effective in meeting both current and future mission requirements.” Russian aircraft uniquely benefit from prolonged high intensity combat testing against a capable state adversary, which has allowed for major changes to their designs, armaments, and operational doctrine, resulting in a drastically different performance today than was the case before 2022.

ODAB-500 Thermobaric Bombs Being Dropped By Su-34 Over Ukraine

A landmark in the continued modernisation of the Su-34 has been the transition of production in 2021 from the baseline variant to the enhanced Su-34M variant with heavily improved avionics. More recently in July 2026 Su-34s were seen with new dorsal antenna fairings, which to be intended to improve connectivity to better allow for precision strikes precision strikes. The antenna is thought to integrate satellite communications, advanced datalinks, or electronic mission systems, with its location on the aircraft indicating that communications and positioning systems are most likely.

Su-34 with Kh-31 Missiles

A primary change in the Su-34’s operational doctrine seen during the Russian-Ukrainian War has been the increased reliance on glide bombs to engage targets from longer distances. The first unified gliding and correction modules which began to be used at scale in 2023 allowed bombs to travel 40-50 kilometres when dropped from altitudes of 10-12,000 metre altitudes, before this range was later increased to 80 kilometres. In October 2025 the deputy head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence Vadim Skibitsky stated that a new type of glide bomb had demonstrated a range of 193 kilometres. Su-34s in the war’s initial months in 2022 suffered staggering and unsustainable losses, with upgrades to the fleet and changes to how it operates allowing it to play a much more significant role in the conflict, and with significantly fewer losses per sortie, from 2023.