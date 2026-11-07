Russian Army’s Most Advanced Attack Helicopters Upgraded with New Dan-T Cruise Missiles

The Russia’s Ministry of Defence has released the first official footage showing a Mi-28NM Night Hunter attack helicopter launching a Dan-T cruise missile during combat operations in Ukraine, providing confirmation that the weapon has been integrated with the rotary-wing platform. The footage released on November 6 shows the helicopter taking off with two missiles mounted on its external pylons before releasing one of the weapons in flight. Russian officials stated that the missile was used against a target in the area of responsibility of the Western Group of Forces, claiming that it struck the designated coordinates.

Mi-28 Attack Helicopter with Dan-T Missiles

The Dan-T is a relatively inexpensive, jet-powered strike weapon derived from the Dan-M aerial target drone. Russian defence exporter Rosoboronexport has advertised the missile with a range of up to 450 kilometres and a warhead weighing as much as 130 kilograms, while its reported launch weight is approximately 270 kilograms. Its maximum speed is reportedly around 500 kilometres per hour, with guidance provided by inertial and satellite navigation systems. These characteristics place the weapon in a different category from the shorter-range anti-tank and guided missiles that have traditionally formed the principal armament of Russian attack helicopters like the Mi-28.

Mi-28 Attack Helicopter with Dan-T Missile

The Dan-T is closely associated with the S8000 Banderol, another relatively low-cost Russian cruise missile developed for employment from unmanned aircraft and other launch platforms. The two weapons have similar external configurations, and some reporting has described the Dan-T as a variant or export-related derivative of the Banderol. Their precise relationship remains somewhat unclear in open-source reporting, however, and specifications should not automatically be treated as interchangeable. The Banderol has previously been associated with the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone, while the Dan-T has been promoted for use from a wider range of aircraft.

Russian Army Mi-28 Attack Helicopter

The integration of the missile with the Mi-28NM significantly expands the range at which the helicopter can engage ground targets. This is particularly valuable as attack helicopters operating close to the front have faced growing risks from short-range air defences and interceptor drones. The aircraft’s established armament includes anti-tank guided missiles designed for engagements at considerably shorter distances, alongside a 30mm cannon and unguided rockets. By carrying a cruise missile with a reported range of hundreds of kilometres, the helicopter can potentially attack fixed targets well beyond the immediate battlefield without approaching the target area itself. The development comes as Russia seeks to increase its use of comparatively inexpensive precision weapons alongside more costly cruise and ballistic missiles.