Russia Pitches Major Upgrade For Africa’s Most Dangerous Attack Helicopters After Combat Testing Experience

Russia is preparing to showcase a significantly modernised version of its Ka-52E combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, as Moscow seeks to expand exports of a platform that has accumulated extensive combat experience during the war in Ukraine. Egypt is currently the only foreign operator of the Ka-52, which is significantly more costly than other Russian attack helicopter types, and is thus considered the leading potential client for the proposed upgrades. The Ka-52 is one of the most extensively combat tested helicopter types in the world, and has been heavily modified based on experience from high intensity operations in the Ukrainian theatre.

Carrier-Based Ka-52 Helicopters in Egyptian Service

The upgraded Ka-52 will be presented by Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, and incorporates the GOES-451M gyro-stabilised optoelectronic system and the 305E light multipurpose guided missile. The GOES-451M is intended to enhance the helicopter’s ability to detect, identify and engage targets. Electro-optical and infrared sensor systems are particularly important for attack helicopters operating at low altitude and over long distances from their targets, allowing crews to acquire targets while minimising exposure and enabling the use of precision-guided weapons.

Screenshots from Footage Showing Ka-52 Striking Ukrainian Armour

The 305E missile is a relatively compact precision weapon developed to provide helicopters with a longer-range strike capability. Its introduction is particularly significant because it can allow the Ka-52 to engage targets from considerably greater distances than older unguided rockets and short-range anti-tank missiles, reducing the need for the helicopter itself to approach heavily defended targets.The combination of an improved sensor system and the 305E therefore represents a broader evolution in the Ka-52’s role. Rather than functioning primarily as a conventional close-support attack helicopter, the platform can increasingly operate as a stand-off precision strike system, using its sensors to identify targets and guided weapons to attack them from outside the immediate engagement range of many short-range ground-based air-defence systems.

Ka-52 Attack Helicopter

Rosoboronexport described the modifications as part of a broader effort to incorporate lessons from combat operations into Russian weapons and military equipment, potentially giving foreign operators access to capabilities developed through experience on an exceptionally demanding battlefield. It noted that clients were “showing strong interest in Russian products that have been modernised using combat experience.” The aircraft have been operated in a wide range of roles, including air defence against drones, and seeking and destroying hostile armour.