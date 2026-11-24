Footage of a Russian Aerospace Forces long-range air patrol over the Sea of Japan has shown Su-57 fifth generation fighters escorting Tu-160 strategic bombers, alongside older Su-35 and Su-30SM fighters. This highlights that as the fleet of the next generation fighters is expanding, they are taking on a growing number of duties in service across multiple Russian regions. Although Su-57s have been intensively combat tested in Russia under the Western Military District, the first frontline unit to receive the aircraft, the 23rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, is based in the Russia Far East, and is likely to have been responsible for escorting the Tu-160 bombers in East Asia.

Su-57 Fifth Generation Fighters From Early Production Batches in Russian Aerospace Forces Service

The 23rd Fighter Aviation Regiment has for decades been prioritised to receive new fighter types largely due to its location at Dzyomgi, which is near the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant that currently produces the Su-35 and Su-57. The facility previously produced Su-30s in the 1990s and 2000s for export, and Su-27s before them. The regiment is thought to have begun receiving Su-57s in 2023. The Far East is a high priority location due to the vastness of its territory, abidance of natural resources, and the relatively limited number of combat aircraft available. The United States is strongly prioritising its bases in Japan to permanently host F-35 fifth generation fighters, with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps all making permanent deployments there, leaving Russian fighter types other than the Su-57 a generation behind.

Tu-160 Strategic Bomber During Long Range Patrol Near the Sea of Japan



The Su-57 is considered an optimal fighter for bomber escort duties due to its particularly long range, which is expected to be extended significantly further once the much delayed AL-51F engines are integrated. The fighters currently rely on AL-41F-1S engines as a stopgap, which have a comparable thrust/weight ratio to the F119 powering the oldest U.S. stealth fighter the F-35. The AL-41F-1S is significantly less efficient than the newest F135 powering the F-35, or the WS-15 powering the Chinese J-20 fifth generation fighter. There remains significant uncertainties regarding the scale of Su-57 production, and although the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) delivered a batch of the aircraft to the Aerospace Forces in mid-November, marking the third this year, the sizes of these batches remains unknown.