North Korea Reveals Major New Drone Production Facilities as Forces Modernise Rapidly

North Korea has publicly revealed production lines for several new military drones, providing an unusual look into efforts to expand domestic manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems. Images released by North Korean state media facilities where at least three types of drones are being assembled, including the Saetbyol-4 and Saetbyol-9 unmanned aircraft and a one-way attack drone. Pyongyang has previously focused primarily on displaying completed drones and flight demonstrations rather than showing the infrastructure used to manufacture them, with the latest imagery indicating that efforts are underway to establish production capacity capable of supporting larger numbers of aircraft.

North Korean Saetbyol-4 Drone - KCNA

Among the systems shown was the Saetbyol-4, a very large long range reconnaissance drone whose configuration bears a close resemblance to the American RQ-4 Global Hawk. The aircraft is substantially larger than most of North Korea’s previously demonstrated unmanned systems and is intended to provide long-range surveillance capabilities. The Saetbyol-9 is a smaller, propeller-driven armed UAV broadly resembling the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper, with multiple weapon stations under its wings. The third system appears to be a loitering munition, the design of which has been compared with Israel’s Harop family, while its associated launch vehicle has previously been displayed carrying multiple launch containers.

North Korean Single Use Attack Drones at New Production Facility - KCNA

The Harop is designed to strike enemy air defence units, with the aircraft often launched in large numbers to bait surface-to-air missile units into activating their radars. Once radar emissions are detected, the Harop triangulates the radar's location and immediately attacks the exposed air defence unit. It has been widely speculated that North Korea could have gained access to the Israeli design through its ties with the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah, and until 2024 through its ties with Baathist Syria. Replicating the aircraft’s capabilities could be invaluable in a conflict with South Korea and the United States.

North Korean Saetbyol-9 Drone - KCNA

A large drone production at Panghyon has emerged as an important centre for North Korea’s programs, with commercial satellite imagery showing both a Saetbyol-4 and Saetbyol-9 at the facility in February 2026. Analysts have indicated that the country’s defences sector may now be moving beyond the demonstration of individual prototypes towards a greater emphasis on manufacturing. The precise scale of production remains unknown, however, as North Korea has not released production figures or details of the manufacturing capacity of the facilities shown.

Russian Geran-2 Single Use Drone and Production Facility - North Korean Workers Are Reportedly Employed Here

Reports have emerged since June 2025 that 25,000 North Korean industrial workers were being dispatched to Tatarstan to help increase drone production at the Alabuga Factory, which is key to supplying the Russian Armed Forces. This corroborated prior reports from Ukrainian intelligence officials, with North Korea’s sizeable industrial workforce with high levels of technical education were expected to make this support highly prized. Agreements with Russia are thought to be key to transferring drone-related knowhow to North Korea, with the Russian Armed Forces having rapidly emerged as a leader in the use of low cost loitering munitions due to extensive combat experience in the Ukrainian theatre.