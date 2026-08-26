Following confirmation on August 23 that Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-16 fighters had engaged in medium- and close-range air combat training with Egyptian Rafale fighters as part of Eagles of Civilisation 2026 exercises, it was reported the following day that Chief of the French Armed Forces General Staff, arrived in Cairo at the head of a high-level military delegation. As France’s most senior military commander, General Fabien Mandon met with Egypt’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathi Khalifa. Multiple reports from local sources indicate that France and NATO members in general have maintained a keen interest in learning about the J-16, and could seek to do so through defence ties with Egypt. Although little was disclosed regarding meetings held by General Mandon, he stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and France and the close convergence of their interests. Dissimilar air combat training between Rafales and J-16s, in which the Chinese fighters are reported to have demonstrated overwhelming advantages, represents the first time a Western-aligned country is able to observe one of China’s premier fighter types. The value of intelligence on the J-16 for France, and for NATO more broadly, remains tremendous, with the fighter alongside the newer J-20 forming the backbone of the Chinese fleet with over 450 in service. Egypt has historically provided Western Bloc states with opportunities to study non-Western equipment, with the most notable example being the delivery of Soviet MiG-23 and MiG-21MF fighters and 2K12 air defence systems to the United States in the 1970s, which were the most advanced systems the Soviet Union had exported at the time. Egypt’s geopolitical position remains vulnerable, with the country’ lacking a viable aerial warfare capability for peer level conflict, and relying heavily on downgraded variants of Western fighter types. Its F-16, Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighters all lack access to their primary air-to-air weapons due to export restrictions.Egypt fragile economy, which has suffered high inflation, has left it heavily reliant on Western loans, and susceptible to pressure over key strategic issues. In May the country deployed Rafale fighters to the frontlines of the U.S.-Iranian war to support the air defence of the United Arab Emirates, which is a key partner in U.S.-led strikes on Iran and serves as a staging ground for U.S. and French operations. Cairo’s longstanding close alignment with Western geopolitical interests makes China’s deployment of J-16s for exercises in the country a serious risk.