The Kazakhstan Ministry of Defence is planning to acquire six Chinese K-8W lightweight combat jets, adding another Chinese-designed platform to a military aviation fleet that has increasingly diversified beyond its traditional Russian and Soviet origins. The reported acquisition closely coincides with the procurement of Chinese Y-9E transport aircraft, which has strengthened China’s position as a supplier of military aviation equipment to the Central Asian state. The planned fighter purchase was reportedly discussed between Kazakhstan’s state defence-export company, Kazspetsexport, and China’s CATIC. The K-8W is a two-seat light fighter and trainer that can provide relatively inexpensive training for pilots transitioning toward modern combat aircraft. It can also perform a wide range of combat missiles, and has been used extensively in Sudanese counterinsurgency operations for ground-attack missions. The K-8 was previously procured by Venezuela to provide pilot training for its Su-30MK2 fighter pilots, with the much more advanced Su-30SM forming the backbone of Kazakhstan’s own fighter fleet. Kazakhstan had previously been associated with interest in Russia’s Yak-130 light fighter and advanced jet trainer, fuelling speculation that the decision to procure the K-8 may have been motivated by intense Western pressure on the country to reduce defence procurements from Russia. Following multiple reports from Kazakh sources that the country will receive fifth generation fighter aircraft within two years, there has been speculation that the K-8s may be intended to serve as a trainers for Chinese J-35 fighters. It remains uncertain whether Kazakhstan’s next generation primary fighter will be Chinese or Russian. Kazakhstan has recently been identified as the second known foreign operator of the Y-9E after Namibia, with at least one aircraft photographed wearing Kazakh markings. The Y-9 is a larger derivative of the widely used Y-8 transport with a stretched body and expanded 30 ton cargo capacity, compared to approximately 22 tons for the Y-8. It is considered to be a broad equivalent to the American C-130J Super Hercules, and provides China with an attractive option to further penetrate global military aviation markets in an area previously dominated by Russia and the United States. Kazakhstan’s interest in the K-8W and acquisition of the Y-9 comes as its military aviation fleet is becoming increasingly mixed. The country continues to operate Russian-origin fighters and other Soviet-designed aircraft, while also introducing the Airbus A400M and C295 and the Chinese Y-8F-200W. The latest addition to the fleet, the Y-9, provides a major improvement over the capabilities of two Soviet era medium transports such as the An-26. Although the exact number ordered and delivery schedule have not been officially confirmed, the appearance of the aircraft provides strong evidence that Chinese medium transport aircraft are entering Kazakh service.