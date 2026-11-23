Personnel from eight NATO member states took part in a river-crossing exercise on Lithuania’s Nemunas River as part of Freedom Shield 26-II, a German-led exercise directed by the German Army’s 45th Armoured Brigade ‘Lithuania.’ The exercise rehearsed moving personnel and armoured vehicles across a river under combat conditions. German armoured infantry and tank battalions, Dutch bridging troops and forces from NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Lithuania took part, alongside Lithuanian soldiers. Infantry crossed in inflatable boats, supported by tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, drones and unmanned ground systems, before establishing a bridgehead on the far bank.

Personnel and Armour from the German German 45th Armoured Brigade in Lithuania - X

A river crossing is a demanding operation because troops and vehicles must concentrate at crossing points, where they may be exposed to attack. The exercise tested how engineers and combat units could coordinate to move across the water and secure ground on the opposite bank. The Lithuanian Armed Forces said the participating units continued towards the Rūdninkai training area after the crossing. Freedom Shield 26-II is part of Germany’s effort to train its brigade in Lithuania alongside allied forces. The exercise runs from 17 to 27 November and includes river-crossing operations, combined-arms combat and the use of drones and electronic warfare. The brigade plans to use around 700 drones, according to the report.

Personnel and Armour from the German German 45th Armoured Brigade in Lithuania - X

The German Army on May 22, 2026, inaugurated the 45th Armoured Brigade stationed in Vilnius, Lithuania, to provide an elite forward deployed mechanised warfare capability on the territory of the former Soviet Union. The brigade is located just 150 kilometres from the Belarusian capital Minsk, and less than 800 kilometres from Moscow, with 108 Leopard 2A8 tanks intended to equip the brigade having been ordered in July 2024 under a 2.93 billion euro ($3.14 billion) contract. The new brigade is expected to reach a strength of 4800 personnel, the backbone of which is formed by the 203rd Panzer Battalion’s 105 Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks, the 122nd Panzergrenadier Battalion’s Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and an unknown number of PzH 2000 155mm self-propelled artillery systems under the 455th Panzer Artillery Battalion.