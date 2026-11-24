Thousands of military personnel from across Europe took part in Exercise KOALICJA 26.2, a multinational training exercise held in Poland from 9 to 22 November. The drills tested how the coalition of NATO members could organise and deploy a force to support Ukraine if the war ends. The exercise brought together land, air, naval and space elements from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Led jointly by France and the United Kingdom, the exercise was the first major field test for the Multinational Force–Ukraine, or MNF-U, the coalition’s military component.

Ukrainian Artillery Units Near the Frontlines in the Kharkov/Kharkiv Region

The Polish military acted as host and provided logistical support. Personnel and equipment arrived by air, sea and land before being moved by road and rail to the training area at Nowa Deba in south-eastern Poland. The MNF-U’s stated role would be to help Ukraine rebuild its armed forces, support the security of its skies and seas, and strengthen the country’s position against Russia. The exercise tested whether forces from different countries could be received, organised, supplied and integrated quickly. Forces practised protection against drone attacks and trench warfare, while aircraft carried out training flights. Turkey’s contribution to the maritime component was coordinated from Istanbul.

U.S. Forward Observations Group Contractor Personnel Supporting the Ukrainian Assault on Kursk in August 2024

Calls to consider a large scale ground force intervention have been widely raised by European leaders such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and the Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, among others. Western officials have repeatedly stated that they are preparing to lead coalitions to support the war effort against Russia, with a notable example being British Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s announcement on March 2, 2026. In November 2024 the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service disclosed information on plans by NATO members to initiate a major ground force deployment to temporarily suspend ongoing hostilities, with the goal of stemming Ukrainian losses and building up local forces to later resume hostilities on more favourable terms. Western contractors personnel from a range of organisations such as the Polish Volunteer Corps and U.S. Forward Observation Group have already for years played significant roles on the ground in the Ukrainian theatre.