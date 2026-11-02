Footage has shown large scale strikes launched by Russian Aerospace Forces Su-24M2strike fighters against armed groups across Mali, primarily the Al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA). The aircraft have provided Russian and Malian forces with a substantial fixed-wing strike capability as they seek to counter an increasingly coordinated insurgency that has placed growing pressure on the country’s government. The Su-24M2 is an upgraded version of the Soviet-designed Su-24M, a two-seat, variable-geometry strike aircraft developed to deliver heavy conventional and precision-guided munitions against ground targets. Its ability to operate at low altitude and carry a substantial weapons load makes it suitable for striking concentrations of fighters, vehicles and fortified positions.

Su-24M2 Strike Fighters Over Mali and Explosion from Air Strike

Insurgencies in West Africa have received considerable positive coverage across the Western world, in part due to regional states’ expulsion of European forces from their territories, with regional governments widely alleging that Islamist insurgent groups are receiving tremendous support from Western Bloc states, most notably France and Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry in May issued a statement alleging that the approximately 12,000 insurgents participating in offensives against the government had been trained by Ukrainian and European personnel. Russian air support has played a key role in allowing the Malian Armed Forces to make major gains from May. Russian aircraft types supporting operations include Mi-8AMTSh combat assault transport helicopters, Mi-24P attack helicopters, Mi-26 heavy lift helicopters, Il-76 transports, and Su-24M strike fighters.

Russian Africa Corps Mi-24 Attack Helicopter in Mali

Russia inherited a substantial Su-24 fleet from the Soviet Union, with the combat jet having for years been the most numerous type in service. The aircraft have widely been modernised to the Su-24M2 standard improving availability, maintainability and combat effectiveness. The type has been extensively combat tested on both sides in the Ukrainian theatre, and by both Russian and Syrian forces against Western-backed insurgent groups in the country. Su-24s have gradually been phased out of service in Russian Aerospace Forces service as the more advanced Su-34 is brought into service. The limited capabilities of insurgent groups in Central Africa, however, and the lack of threats from hostile aircraft, make the Su-24M2 highly sufficient for close air support.