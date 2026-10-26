Footage Indicates China Has Made its First Ever Aerial Tanker Purchase from Russia to Extend its Fleet’s Range

A newly surfaced photograph of a dark grey Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refuelling tanker has renewed speculation that Russia may be preparing to supply China with a previously reported order for 20 aircraft. The aircraft carries a marking on its tail resembling part of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) insignia, although the marking is only partially visible and its intended customer has not been confirmed. Neither the Russian nor Chinese government has publicly acknowledged a contract for the aircraft. The photograph was reportedly taken as the aircraft emerged from the factory in early October, as unconfirmed reports have indicated that deliveries are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

YY-20 Aerial Tanker

China has never procured tanker aircraft from Russia, and while its air force fields three Il-78s, these were Soviet-built aircraft inherited by Ukraine and acquired over a decade ago. A procurement would be highly unusual due to China’s production of what is in many respects a much more advanced and modern tanker design, the Y-20, domestically. This has fuelled speculation that orders may have been placed due to Russia’s struggles balancing its trade deficits with China at a time of high intensity conflict in the Ukrainian theatre, leading Beijing to provide support for its neighbour by procuring one of the few types of military equipment which could be somewhat useful. While Russian combat aircraft have fallen far behind those produced in China in terms of performance, tankers could still play invaluable roles in supporting the expansion of Chinese operations.

Il-78MK-90A Seen in Early October

The Il-78MK-90A uses the heavily modernised Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft as a basis, and features four PS-90A-76 turbofan engines and updated avionics, replacing the older D-30KP engines used by earlier Il-78 variants. The aircraft can refuel different types of aircraft through three refuelling points and can be reconfigured for transport and other support roles. Procuring the Russian jets alongside tanker variants of the Y-20 will allow China’s air force to more rapidly expand its aerial refuelling capabilities, with the Il-78 having significant compatibility with the much older Il-76 and Il-78 aircraft that China previously procured beginning in the 1990s. It is also possible that the Il-78 may have some niche advantages over the Y-20 such as an ability to take off from shorter or more austere airfields.